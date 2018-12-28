Julius Malema to his wifey: Thank you for giving me a perfect love

When it comes to his wife, it's evident that EFF leader Julius Malema is a hopeless romantic.

And, rightfully so!

Julius and his wife, Mantwa Matlala recently celebrated their 4th anniversary and the politician penned the sweetest tribute.

"Happy 4th anniversary Mma go Bašimane. Thank you for giving me a perfect Love and being there for the boys. I am deeply grateful for having you as my permanent partner and will always love you."

Swoon!