#MamaImadeit | 5 of your fave celebs that made Minister Mthethwa's TL

You know you did the things that made the pots to be done when you end up on Minister Nathi Mthethwa's radar!

28 December 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa's Twitter page is for stars only.
Hollywood has the walk of fame and we have a digital, real live Twitter timeline of fame.  And it belongs to the one and only Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa!

Once you make it onto the minister's TL, you know you've made it, because he's all about winners. The minister had made it a point to congratulate his star performers on his Twitter page (you know, kinda like back in primary school when Mrs Van Skyk gave you a star for getting 10 out of 10 for the grammar test.)

So, as a performer in SA, you know that you've done something right if he gives you a shoutout.

Side note: It is worth noting that the only other people he usually put on his page are fallen (dead) stars, when he's expressing his condolences messages.

However, that's not the point here.

The point is the minister is in the habit of celebrating excellence and his TL has become our Twitter version of a wall of fame/honour. So here are some of the people that made the cut!

Thuso Mbedu

Black Coffee

Benny Mayengani

Atandwa Kani

Phumzile Sitole

Thando Hopa

Well done you guys! You've made it in life!

