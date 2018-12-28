#MamaImadeit | 5 of your fave celebs that made Minister Mthethwa's TL
You know you did the things that made the pots to be done when you end up on Minister Nathi Mthethwa's radar!
Hollywood has the walk of fame and we have a digital, real live Twitter timeline of fame. And it belongs to the one and only Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa!
Once you make it onto the minister's TL, you know you've made it, because he's all about winners. The minister had made it a point to congratulate his star performers on his Twitter page (you know, kinda like back in primary school when Mrs Van Skyk gave you a star for getting 10 out of 10 for the grammar test.)
So, as a performer in SA, you know that you've done something right if he gives you a shoutout.
Side note: It is worth noting that the only other people he usually put on his page are fallen (dead) stars, when he's expressing his condolences messages.
I want Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s job, imagine waking up every morning to tweet congratulations and condolences 💁🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/t94b2p5DlL— 🇿🇦🇲🇼🇲🇿Jabu Nyawo (@lennoxin) September 28, 2018
However, that's not the point here.
The point is the minister is in the habit of celebrating excellence and his TL has become our Twitter version of a wall of fame/honour. So here are some of the people that made the cut!
Thuso Mbedu
It is with great pride that I congratulate award-winning Actress @ThusoMbedu for yet another International Emmy Award nomination. We welcome @ThusoMbedu's articulation of the importance of being authentic & displaying what it means to be African on global platforms. pic.twitter.com/ev9R7jDznt— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) September 28, 2018
Black Coffee
It is with great pride that I congratulate world-renowned South African DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo @RealBlackCoffee who has been named the ‘Best Deep House DJ’ for the third time in a row at the DJ Awards, held in Spain, Ibiza.— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) September 13, 2018
Siyakuhalalisela Maphumulo! pic.twitter.com/pLehtcRmOz
Benny Mayengani
Join us in congratulating award-winning musician, Benny Mayengani on his latest achievement of filling up Giyani Stadium with a capacity of 24,000 supporters & elevating Xitsonga music, as a great advocate of the utilisation of African languages in our arts. pic.twitter.com/0FNWTpPRMF— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) September 5, 2018
Atandwa Kani
We take this opportunity to congratulate celebrated Actor @AtandwaKani who was chosen to play the young Madiba in "Long Walk to Freedom" & has recently been selected to be the voice for 'Mandela's Peison Letters.' We are proud of you, keep flying the flag high! #IamTheFlag 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/IGICUh5uX2— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 6, 2018
Phumzile Sitole
It's with great pride that we congratulate US-Based South African Actress, Phumzile Sitole, who has been cast to play a role in popular Netflix show, Orange is the New Black. Phumzile has also had a role in the American legal and political drama, The Good Fight. Siyakuhalalisela. pic.twitter.com/vgiM1Sbp18— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 11, 2018
Thando Hopa
Congratulations to South African Activist, Poet, International Model, Actress, Diversity Advocate, & Lawyer @thando_hopa who has been featured as the only South African, on BBC’s 100 Women for 2018 which profiles 100 inspiring & influential women from over 60 countries globally. pic.twitter.com/daGdJf5VaS— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) November 20, 2018