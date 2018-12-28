TshisaLIVE

#TheRanakas | Mpumi’s confession leaves Twitter in tears

28 December 2018 - 09:22 By Kyle Zeeman
The Ranakas' Mpumi has been going through the most.
Image: The Ranakas/ Mzansi Magic

There wasn't a dry eye on social media on Thursday when The Ranakas Mpumi told viewers that she had been sexually assaulted when she was younger, affecting her marriage.

Mpumi revealed that she was raped as a teenager and that it had affected her life and the way she saw marriage and the world.

Although Mpumi spoke briefly about the ordeal last week, on Thursday viewers saw the reaction of her family and applauded Ntate for his strength and support.

"It hurt me that my child, my daughter, at that age had to be so ravaged by a beast called a man," Ntate Ranaka told viewers.

It was too much for fans of the show, who took to Twitter to offer their support and prayers for Mpumi.

