Tumi Morake: We undervalue ourselves as South Africans

Comedian Tumi Morake believes the only thing holding local talent back is the thought that we are not good enough.

Tumi has travelled around the world making people laugh and recently joined the Netflix Comedians of the World series, alongside other South Africans Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa and Loyiso Madinga.

The series, which hits the streaming service on January 1, 2019 will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages. It will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity.

Tumi said she was excited for the world to see the talent that South Africa has and make Mzansi proud.

"We have so much amazing comedians. The thing is we need to value ourselves and believe in our talent. Nobody is going to babysit us and look after us, we need to look after ourselves and we are more than capable of not only being on such a big stage but owning it."