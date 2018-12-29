TshisaLIVE

Remembering 'Number 1 Soweto Boy' ProKid

29 December 2018
ProKid's legacy lives on.
Image: Masi Losi

While 2018 has been filled with ups and downs, death has not been kind this year. 

The entire hip-hop industry was plunged into deep sadness when news of ProKid's death emerged on August 9. 

ProKid was found dead at the flat of his side-chick's after he suffered a reported seizure. 

Those close to the hip-hop veteran hailed his contribution to the industry and his love for Soweto. 

Even though in recent years ProKid wasn't completely in the spotlight, his legacy lives on through his music and the role he played in the lives of other musicians. 

ProKid's close friend Zakwe told TshisaLIVE that the star was going though a depression of some sort over the lack of gigs. 

Zakwe also opened up about the major role ProKid played in helping his career. 

"We lost a brother. I lost a big brother. He was more than an MC that I looked up to. He was my mentor...everything I do now is based on what he taught me."

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
K.O on ProKid: He knew that I idolised him, but we could have done more

K.O says he knew a little of the struggles ProKid was facing in the days before his death.
Shortly after Pro's death, several artists joined forces for a tribute concert, which is testament to the lasting legacy he's left behind. 

WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute

Emtee returns to stage and AKA has Zone 6 screaming for more
