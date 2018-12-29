TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fifi Cooper singing Cape to Cairo will give you goosebumps

29 December 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fifi Cooper lets us in on a few secrets.
Image: Instagram/ Fifi Cooper

Rapper Fifi Cooper, also known as Motswako’s first lady, is known as one of the doppest emcees in Mzansi. But what here's what happened when she used the mic to sing a struggle song instead of dropping bars.

Fifi sat down with TshisaLive in August to answer a few interesting questions in a session of Quickfire.

She spoke about her favourite female role models and  gave fans a glimpse of Fifi away from the stage and the mic.

She paid tribute to Ma Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and said she was an inspiration of not giving up on the fight for woman.

Fifi revealed her favourite struggle song was the popular Azania and even gave us a solo.

Fifi Cooper: Being independent is really rough

Fifi says there is a freedom in being an independent artist but the struggles are also real.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet

"It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician), he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown now without him," says Fifi Cooper.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Fifi Cooper on refusing to do sexual favours to get ahead in the game

"The biggest challenge is working with guys who expect something from me. It is a challenge that nearly every woman goes through in the industry."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

