WATCH | Fifi Cooper singing Cape to Cairo will give you goosebumps

Rapper Fifi Cooper, also known as Motswako’s first lady, is known as one of the doppest emcees in Mzansi. But what here's what happened when she used the mic to sing a struggle song instead of dropping bars.

Fifi sat down with TshisaLive in August to answer a few interesting questions in a session of Quickfire.

She spoke about her favourite female role models and gave fans a glimpse of Fifi away from the stage and the mic.

She paid tribute to Ma Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and said she was an inspiration of not giving up on the fight for woman.

Fifi revealed her favourite struggle song was the popular Azania and even gave us a solo.