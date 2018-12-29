WATCH | Is it Tebza or Gary on The Imposter?
Remember how The Imposter had us confused AF with the story of Mantwa who escaped from jail and kidnaped her twin sister MaTshepo? Well, in 2018 it got even more confusing.
This time, Mpho Osei Tutu played the role of Tebza, whose twin brother Gary goes missing and is supposedly dead. Tebza just happens to be around and is mistaken for Gary, setting off one hell of an adventure.
Helped by his bestie Turbo, Tebza keeps his lie under wraps and lives his best life.
In fact, only the driver seems to suspect something. It's always the driver
That was until the popo came knocking, looking to arrest Tebza for criminal conspiracy because they believed he was Gary.
One of the highlights of the show was a hilarious scene between Tebza's friend Pablo and Hansie, a man who has money they want. The cricket-bat wielding skhothane tries to intimidate Pablo until a gun is drawn and a chase ensues.