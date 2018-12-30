Jerry Mofokeng’s son Lerato Makhetha: Over 30 and making it big in the industry

It took actor Lerato Makhetha a little longer than most people to get his "big break" in the industry and he's determined to not sleep on the opportunity and cement his name in the industry.

Lerato, who is the son of veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng, scored a deal to be the new face of Ntando Sibeko on Isidingo, earlier this year and the 31-year-old star told TshisaLIVE that it was the result of years of sacrifice and dedication.

"I know that it might sound cheesy because of my dad but I genuinely always wanted to be an actor. It is in my blood. I felt like it was something that I had to do. I think it was what pushed me, what drove me, when I was working outside the industry and taking odd jobs to just get enough cash to launch another attempt in the industry."

He said that while people often couldn't believe his age when he told them he was 31, he was grateful he got a break when he was older than most people.

"It can be strange if you allow it to be but we're in an industry where people get their breaks at different times. I'm glad it happened like this though. I think I was prepared for it more. I understood what the industry was like and I've been able to think about things a bit more, be more calculated in my decisions, than I think I would have been if I was younger. I am not shading younger artists, I am just glad it happened for me like this."