WATCH | Ma Lilian Dube claps back at her haters: You're a disgrace

Veteran actress Lilian Dube has never been scared to speak her mind and has hit back at those who criticise her or say she is no longer relevant.

Ma Lillian sat down with TshisaLIVE for a one-on-one interview earlier this year to talk about her life, health struggles and career.

We put her in the hot seat and fired questions at her.

From clearing the air on THOSE vibrator comments to hitting back at claims she's past her sell-by-date, here's what she had to say.