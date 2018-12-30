TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ma Lilian Dube claps back at her haters: You're a disgrace

30 December 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lillian Dube lets us in on a few secrets.
Lillian Dube lets us in on a few secrets.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Veteran actress Lilian Dube has never been scared to speak her mind and has hit back at those who criticise her or say she is no longer relevant.

Ma Lillian sat down with TshisaLIVE for a one-on-one interview earlier this year to talk about her life, health struggles and career.

We put her in the hot seat and fired questions at her.

From clearing the air on THOSE vibrator comments to hitting back at claims she's past her sell-by-date, here's what she had to say.

I had to look after white people while my own child was home alone – Lillian Dube on apartheid

"I have known both sides of midnight and know what it feels have been treated like you are less of a human."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Here's why Lillian Dube 'joked' about having 7 vibrators

Lillian Dube did not hold back when she sat down with TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Lillian Dube: Cancer gave me life

"There were so many people who were praying for me that I ended up praying for myself. I said, 'God. You cannot disappoint all these people that are ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonnie Mbuli slams Clifton Beach 'racial' incident TshisaLIVE
  5. Haaibo! Twitter was left in a mess after these #PleaseStepIn confessions TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X