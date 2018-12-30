Year in review: Shashi Naidoo learns major lessons from Israel debacle
It has been a tough few months for model and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo, who learnt valuable lessons after labelling Gaza a "s**thole."
While these lessons came at a cost, Shashi has been determined to move on from the debacle.
Shashi was slammed after she got into a debate with a follower on Instagram and labelled Gaza a "s**thole".
Even though Shashi immediately issued a public apology for her statements, she was shown no mercy.
Just days after the fiasco, Shashi joined forces with Palestinian human rights organisation BDS to visit Palestine on a "fact-finding mission".
The Israeli government barred Shashi from entering the country due to her affiliation to BDS for ten years.
Even though Shashi faced massive criticism she's been determined to learn from the experience and move forward.