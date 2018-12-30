TshisaLIVE

Year in review: Shashi Naidoo learns major lessons from Israel debacle

30 December 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Shashi Naidoo had a tough year.
Image: Instagram/Shashi Naidoo

It has been a tough few months for model and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo, who learnt valuable lessons after labelling Gaza a "s**thole." 

While these lessons came at a cost, Shashi has been determined to move on from the debacle. 

Shashi was slammed after she got into a debate with a follower on Instagram and labelled Gaza a "s**thole". 

Even though Shashi immediately issued a public apology for her statements, she was shown no mercy. 

Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole'

Shashi Naidoo has since issued a public apology over the comments that sparked outrage.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Just days after the fiasco, Shashi joined forces with Palestinian human rights organisation BDS to visit Palestine on a "fact-finding mission". 

Shashi heading to Palestine after Gaza 'sh*thole' comments

The star is heading to Gaza to educate herself about issues in the area.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

The Israeli government barred Shashi from entering the country due to her affiliation to BDS for ten years. 

Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities

According to a statement from the trips organisers, Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Shashi Naidoo has promised to go back to Israel and Palestine – once her 10-year ban is over

Model and television personality Shashi Naidoo has been banned from travelling to Israel or Palestine for the next decade – but has vowed to go back ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Even though Shashi faced massive criticism she's been determined to learn from the experience and move forward. 

Shashi Naidoo defends herself after Palestine u-turn: 'I was wrong'

Shashi Naidoo says she is more educated on the situation between Palestine and Israel.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

