Year in review: Shashi Naidoo learns major lessons from Israel debacle

It has been a tough few months for model and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo, who learnt valuable lessons after labelling Gaza a "s**thole."

While these lessons came at a cost, Shashi has been determined to move on from the debacle.

Shashi was slammed after she got into a debate with a follower on Instagram and labelled Gaza a "s**thole".

Even though Shashi immediately issued a public apology for her statements, she was shown no mercy.