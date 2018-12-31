TshisaLIVE

2018: The year of talking about depression

31 December 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Actress Sonia Mbele reflected on the effects of depression earlier this year.
Image: Via Instagram

While there's still a long road ahead to getting rid of the stigmas attached to depression, several of Mzansi's famous faces cast the spotlight on the illness by sharing their own experience. 

Zoleka Mandela 

Earlier this month Zoleka penned a lengthy post about how she felt numb and empty. The author and activist has battled cancer twice over the last two years and has overcome drug addiction. 

Zoleka said that she had been struggling to cope but was determined to fight the illness.

"I thought I could come back to social media after a few days and pretend that these past few weeks didn't scare me into silence, into finding it difficult to shower, to be a wife, to be okay, to get out of bed, to leave the house.

"I'm depressed and maybe if i'm more honest about these emotions that are representative of the rawness of my reality, the silence won't be bigger than I am," she said at the time. 

Sonia Mbele 

During an interview with Drum magazine earlier this year the veteran actress spoke out sinking into a dark place a few years ago that even resulted in her Googling how to commit suicide. 

Gigi Lamayne 

Gigi, who has suffered from depression for years was admitted to hospital earlier this year after a suicide attempt. 

While in hospital the rapper tweeted: "Depression will not win". 

Gigi also opened up about how therapy was helping her live with the pain. 

