2018: The year of talking about depression

While there's still a long road ahead to getting rid of the stigmas attached to depression, several of Mzansi's famous faces cast the spotlight on the illness by sharing their own experience.

Zoleka Mandela

Earlier this month Zoleka penned a lengthy post about how she felt numb and empty. The author and activist has battled cancer twice over the last two years and has overcome drug addiction.

Zoleka said that she had been struggling to cope but was determined to fight the illness.

"I thought I could come back to social media after a few days and pretend that these past few weeks didn't scare me into silence, into finding it difficult to shower, to be a wife, to be okay, to get out of bed, to leave the house.

"I'm depressed and maybe if i'm more honest about these emotions that are representative of the rawness of my reality, the silence won't be bigger than I am," she said at the time.