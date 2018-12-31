A TIMELINE: More speculation Pearl Thusi & NBA star Serge Ibaka are an item

Pearl Thusi and NBA star Serge Ibaka once again sent the rumour mill into overdrive with more 'proof' that they're romantically linked. This after Pearl was spotted at a Toronto Raptors game in Miami and was seen partying the night away with other basketball wags including Gabrielle Union.

While neither Pearl or Serg have officially confirmed the speculation, all the arrows point to one direction.

And, if you've been paying close attention you will know that a romance has been brewing behind the scenes for months. It is also believed that Pearl caught Serge's eye when he jetted into the country for the NBA Africa Game. In August 2017.

Here's a snapshot into the Pearl Thusi and Serge Ibaka love story...

August 2017

Pearl was still nursing a broken heart after her split from Robert Marawa when she apparently caught the eye of the 29-year-old Congolese-born Spanish basketball player at the NBA Africa Game in August.

July 2018

But rumours of a romance first started earlier this year when Pearl and Serge both shared similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona. Although they were careful not to include each other in them, it was clear that they were both in the same place, at the same time. Coincidence? Nah.