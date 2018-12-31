TshisaLIVE

A TIMELINE: More speculation Pearl Thusi & NBA star Serge Ibaka are an item

31 December 2018 - 11:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi and Serge Ibaka are rumoured to be dating.
Pearl Thusi and Serge Ibaka are rumoured to be dating.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi/ Serge Ibaka

Pearl Thusi and NBA star Serge Ibaka once again sent the rumour mill into overdrive with more 'proof' that they're romantically linked. This after Pearl was spotted at a Toronto Raptors game in Miami and was seen partying the night away with other basketball wags including Gabrielle Union. 

While neither Pearl or Serg have officially confirmed the speculation, all the arrows point to one direction. 

And, if you've been paying close attention you will know that a romance has been brewing behind the scenes for months. It is also believed that Pearl caught Serge's eye when he jetted into the country for the NBA Africa Game. In August 2017. 

Here's a snapshot into the Pearl Thusi and Serge Ibaka love story...

August 2017

Pearl was still nursing a broken heart after her split from Robert Marawa when she apparently caught the eye of the 29-year-old Congolese-born Spanish basketball player at the NBA Africa Game in August. 

July 2018

But rumours of a romance first started earlier this year when Pearl and Serge both shared similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona. Although they were careful not to include each other in them, it was clear that they were both in the same place, at the same time. Coincidence? Nah. 

View this post on Instagram

🌞🌊🇪🇸🌴❤️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

A post from the time apparently also shows the pair with actress Gabrielle Union, who is married to Miami Heat basketball player, Dwyane Wade.

October 2018

The pair continued to tease about their new romance on Instagram Stories, where videos are by default deleted after 24 hours. According to Sportsgossip.com Pearl was spotted at Serge's home and attended several of his basketball games.

Fast forward to Dezemba 2018

25 December 2018

Although the couple had been keeping their romance on the low, they apparently spent the festive season together.

Pearl gave fans a glimpse of her man when she posted a Christmas snap of herself holding her 'mystery' dude's hand.

A day later, a fan gushed over how sweet Pearl was to take a picture with him while she was having dinner with her "boyfriend" Serge. 

Then a  few hours later, Pearl was spotted with other wags at the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

After the game she was spotted partying it up with the likes of Gabrielle Union and others.  Sportsgossip.com also got footage of the crew at the game and afterparty.

Pearl Thusi serves Mzansi sauce in Spain

Pearl Thusi is serving major heat in Spain.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick

From where tweeps are standing, it wasn't even that deep fam... maybe the twar was a stunt.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Say what?! Pearl Thusi is now a singer

Watch out Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Pearl is coming for the rap crown.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonnie Mbuli slams Clifton Beach 'racial' incident TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Thank God for miracles' - Sbu Mpisane on daughter's recovery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X