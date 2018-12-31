A TIMELINE: More speculation Pearl Thusi & NBA star Serge Ibaka are an item
Pearl Thusi and NBA star Serge Ibaka once again sent the rumour mill into overdrive with more 'proof' that they're romantically linked. This after Pearl was spotted at a Toronto Raptors game in Miami and was seen partying the night away with other basketball wags including Gabrielle Union.
While neither Pearl or Serg have officially confirmed the speculation, all the arrows point to one direction.
And, if you've been paying close attention you will know that a romance has been brewing behind the scenes for months. It is also believed that Pearl caught Serge's eye when he jetted into the country for the NBA Africa Game. In August 2017.
Here's a snapshot into the Pearl Thusi and Serge Ibaka love story...
August 2017
Pearl was still nursing a broken heart after her split from Robert Marawa when she apparently caught the eye of the 29-year-old Congolese-born Spanish basketball player at the NBA Africa Game in August.
July 2018
But rumours of a romance first started earlier this year when Pearl and Serge both shared similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona. Although they were careful not to include each other in them, it was clear that they were both in the same place, at the same time. Coincidence? Nah.
From our DMs:— Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) June 30, 2018
According to their IG stories, Pearl Thusi & Keri Hilson’s ex /Congolese NBA Star Serge Ibaka were enjoying Paella together in Barcelona last night 😜 - We say go for it Pearl, he’s cute, the nation approves of this mkhwenyana 👫 pic.twitter.com/v0rzirSSPJ
A post from the time apparently also shows the pair with actress Gabrielle Union, who is married to Miami Heat basketball player, Dwyane Wade.
The tea is ☕ HOT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@JustCuriousza @Zalebs @PhilMphela , Pearl Thusi living her best life in Spain watching football next to her alleged Bae Serge Ibaka 😍😍 as seen on Gab Union's insta story. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/h6DGMCxSLJ— ForwardJo (@forward_jo) July 2, 2018
October 2018
The pair continued to tease about their new romance on Instagram Stories, where videos are by default deleted after 24 hours. According to Sportsgossip.com Pearl was spotted at Serge's home and attended several of his basketball games.
Fast forward to Dezemba 2018
25 December 2018
Although the couple had been keeping their romance on the low, they apparently spent the festive season together.
Pearl gave fans a glimpse of her man when she posted a Christmas snap of herself holding her 'mystery' dude's hand.
A day later, a fan gushed over how sweet Pearl was to take a picture with him while she was having dinner with her "boyfriend" Serge.
It was awesome to bump into @PearlThusi and her boyfriend @sergeibaka on Christmas Day in South Beach! I am a big fan of Quantico! It was so nice of her to take a photo with me in the middle of her dinner! pic.twitter.com/eBi6W5ir5K— Dani (@danerboi) December 26, 2018
Then a few hours later, Pearl was spotted with other wags at the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
After the game she was spotted partying it up with the likes of Gabrielle Union and others. Sportsgossip.com also got footage of the crew at the game and afterparty.
Pearl Thusi... on Gabrielle Union's IG stories. 💀💀💀❤ The sis keeps keeping your faves from breathing. An International Icon😍 pic.twitter.com/CUVjU8jnRs— Nkululeko (@Za_Maniac) December 27, 2018
The Good sis Blessing the girls🔥🔥🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/sgQ5qOvKKO— Nkululeko (@Za_Maniac) December 27, 2018