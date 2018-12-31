Cassper defends celebs not being 'woke' about social issues following Clifton Beach drama

Following tension and drama at Clifton Fourth Beach over the weekend, rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to suggestions that celebs are not interested in bringing awareness to social issues.

Fatima Shabodien and ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and his family were among those booted off the beach last week by a private security company.

They were allegedly also told that the beach was closed. A #FeesMustFall branch in the Western Cape saw it as a racial incident and have called for "all self-respecting" people to descend to Clifton 4th Beach” to “reclaim our beaches from racists”.

This led to a massive protest at the beach over the weekend, which included the controversial slaughtering of a sheep, which drew debate across the country.

In the midst of the storm, a fan took to social media to rant about how celebs were always heading to Cape Town for gigs but won't speak up on issues affecting the area like Clifton.

Cassper responded by telling the follower that celebs have BEEN speaking out and shouldn't be bullied.