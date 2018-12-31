Cassper defends celebs not being 'woke' about social issues following Clifton Beach drama
Following tension and drama at Clifton Fourth Beach over the weekend, rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to suggestions that celebs are not interested in bringing awareness to social issues.
Fatima Shabodien and ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and his family were among those booted off the beach last week by a private security company.
They were allegedly also told that the beach was closed. A #FeesMustFall branch in the Western Cape saw it as a racial incident and have called for "all self-respecting" people to descend to Clifton 4th Beach” to “reclaim our beaches from racists”.
This led to a massive protest at the beach over the weekend, which included the controversial slaughtering of a sheep, which drew debate across the country.
In the midst of the storm, a fan took to social media to rant about how celebs were always heading to Cape Town for gigs but won't speak up on issues affecting the area like Clifton.
Cassper responded by telling the follower that celebs have BEEN speaking out and shouldn't be bullied.
Soooooooooo many celebrities spoke up on this Hloni. Gare gane le woke mara maka one ke maka. Some of y’all just hate the poor kids and want to attack them for no reason. Hloni , let other children fly to Cape Town for gigs, ba nwe magapu in peace. Tswada Skimi saka. Ka Lerato ❤️ https://t.co/XwZWIaO5Jg— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 30, 2018
In fact, Bonnie Mbuli and radio DJ Rob Forbes were just some of the big names that gave their view on the Clifton matter.
Meanwhile, Scoop Makhathini also weighed in on the celeb activism debate, questioning how a celeb's tweet could change anything.
A "CELEB" TWEETING ABOUT A RACIAL ISSUE DOES NOTHING.POLITICAL & CONSCIOUS LEADERS WERE KILLED FOR FIGHTING FOR PEEPS & THEN WE CARRY ON LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED.I DON'T KNOW WHAT IS THIS NEED FROM THE PUBLIC TO SEE A TWEET FROM A FAMOUS PERSON IN ORDER TO MAKE THE SITUATION REAL.— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) December 30, 2018
One person who was not shying away from giving her opinion was Nandi Madida, who took to social media with a clear message to all those who thought she would stay silent on injustice.
I am UNCIVILIZED if civilization means not apologizing for the wrongs done to natives all around the world,for stealing peoples land,killing people,spreading disease,forcing religious beliefs,raping,not allowing people to practice their beliefs in their ancestral home etc.— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) December 30, 2018