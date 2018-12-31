TshisaLIVE

Cassper defends celebs not being 'woke' about social issues following Clifton Beach drama

31 December 2018 - 11:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has responded to claims that celebs are not vocal enough about social issues.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Following tension and drama at Clifton Fourth Beach over the weekend, rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to suggestions that celebs are not interested in bringing awareness to social issues.

Fatima Shabodien and ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and his family were among those booted off the beach last week by a private security company.

They were allegedly also told that the beach was closed. A #FeesMustFall branch in the Western Cape saw it as a racial incident and have called for "all self-respecting" people to descend to Clifton 4th Beach” to “reclaim our beaches from racists”.

This led to a massive protest at the beach over the weekend, which included the controversial slaughtering of a sheep, which drew debate across the country.

In the midst of the storm, a fan took to social media to rant about how celebs were always heading to Cape Town for gigs but won't speak up on issues affecting the area like Clifton.

Cassper responded by telling the follower that celebs have BEEN speaking out and shouldn't be bullied.

In fact, Bonnie Mbuli and radio DJ Rob Forbes were just some of the big names that gave their view on the Clifton matter. 

Meanwhile, Scoop Makhathini also weighed in on the celeb activism debate,  questioning how a celeb's tweet could change anything.

One person who was not shying away from giving her opinion was Nandi Madida, who took to social media with a clear message to all those who thought she would stay silent on injustice.

