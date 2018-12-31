TshisaLIVE

'Don’t forget your visa to Mabopane' –Five lit moments from #DMF

31 December 2018 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Tebatso and Zandile went on a date that many DMF fans thought was perfect.
Image: Mzansi Magic

After a few entertaining and drama-filled interviews with those close to potential dates, viewers think bachelor Tebatso may have found Mrs Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.

The dude went through the most as he was interrogated and met some really interesting characters who had Twitter in stitches.

Here were some of the highlights from the show:

One way ticket to Mabopane please

One of the friends of a contestant, Naledi had everyone scratching their heads in confusion when she mistakenly thought that Mabopane near Pretoria was a foreign country.

Yes, sis, we know that it is far to Mabopane but we don't need a visa just yet.

Jealous friends

At least she wasn't trying to stop love like Kia's dude friend. Man was blocking Tebatso harder than Queen B when she sees a hater on her page.

Crazy hair

Of course, what would Date My Family be without some crazy fashion choices. This week, the hair won!

But it wasn't all bad. This sister had the right ideas and brought thirsty boys to the yard.

Gogo's looking for fame

But nothing was more confusing than this Ma showing up in a black leather jacket, ready to intimidate Tebatso.

The perfect date?

In the end, Tebatso chose Zandi as his date.

He planned a romantic outing to the library that tweeps thought would be just perfect.

Could it be the first happy ending we've seen on Date My Family in some time? Fans certainly thoughts so.

