'Don’t forget your visa to Mabopane' –Five lit moments from #DMF
After a few entertaining and drama-filled interviews with those close to potential dates, viewers think bachelor Tebatso may have found Mrs Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.
The dude went through the most as he was interrogated and met some really interesting characters who had Twitter in stitches.
Here were some of the highlights from the show:
One way ticket to Mabopane please
One of the friends of a contestant, Naledi had everyone scratching their heads in confusion when she mistakenly thought that Mabopane near Pretoria was a foreign country.
Yes, sis, we know that it is far to Mabopane but we don't need a visa just yet.
So where are you from?— Degree (@DegreeHD) December 30, 2018
Guy "I'm from Mabopane"
Girly.."So how long have you been in South Africa"?😁😂😂 Mulume Geography Mulume!!😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/u7VKm4B3K1
So people think that Mabopane is outside South Africa vele???🤣🤣🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ic6PEGSEG7— Kea🦄 (@KeabetsweLekone) December 30, 2018
Hope everyone from Mabopane has the relevant visas to come to Joburg. Thanks. #DateMyFamily— Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) December 30, 2018
Who wants to go to Mabopane with me, get your visa and passport ready!!!😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/2FYxBouSMQ— ✨Your Crush™ (@_LindaKaybee) December 30, 2018
"How long have you been in SA?"😅😅😅😅 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/NirOweYejO— Mosadi by Mlindo 💕😭 (@thatomakola4) December 30, 2018
#DateMyFamily maybe we should teach naledi pic.twitter.com/veIhl1K9WH— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@PercyMaluleke) December 30, 2018
#DateMyFamily the problem is you guys are behind... phela in 2019 Mabopane is in DRC.. Naledi is already in 2019 pic.twitter.com/73X7UZD9TI— Observer (@ObserverHead) December 30, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Euphoria HB Mabasa (@MabasaHB) December 30, 2018
The Department Of Home Affairs has issued a statement that they will grant Mabopane citizens a free VISA in 2019.
😂😅😂😅😂😅😂 pic.twitter.com/s9bO6t4XFo
Jealous friends
At least she wasn't trying to stop love like Kia's dude friend. Man was blocking Tebatso harder than Queen B when she sees a hater on her page.
Thus close friend sounds like he wants Kia for himself though...his not selling Kia his chasing the dude away.... #DMFMzansi— ♥Overcomer♥ (@ksibeso_pinky) December 30, 2018
Crazy hair
Of course, what would Date My Family be without some crazy fashion choices. This week, the hair won!
Balance me here quickly, what’s going on with the hairstyle? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/T2p03fURXE— ThaHash (@Thato_Lelope) December 30, 2018
When you wanna keep your fro and still fleek. 😭😭😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/XJp0CVuITK— Nie Fok. (@pholo890) December 30, 2018
I'm calling the hair police 😷😷 #DateMyFamily 🚔🚔🚔🚔 pic.twitter.com/ZxcQOfKCDB— 99perspective 🇿🇦 (@RlChauke) December 30, 2018
#DateMyFamily— SIMON (@tp_sithole) December 30, 2018
Next week on Utatakho 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0WmC5utkRA
But it wasn't all bad. This sister had the right ideas and brought thirsty boys to the yard.
#datemyfamily damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SBRaM8FCiM— TheAdvocate (@BlackAdvocate1) December 30, 2018
Am I the only one seeing @SamkeloNdlovu on #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/pqo5mmbsSh— MangenaM (@MangenaM1) December 30, 2018
Gogo's looking for fame
But nothing was more confusing than this Ma showing up in a black leather jacket, ready to intimidate Tebatso.
#DateMyFamily she looks like she knows how to hijacke a car I don't trust her pic.twitter.com/rdMsW7I5EU— Mike El_kay 4 (@Mike_Elkay42) December 30, 2018
#DateMyFamily @datemyfamily— Papos (@Papos_gp) December 30, 2018
So mommy was just there for fame pic.twitter.com/1vpGTYAnPf
The perfect date?
In the end, Tebatso chose Zandi as his date.
He planned a romantic outing to the library that tweeps thought would be just perfect.
Could it be the first happy ending we've seen on Date My Family in some time? Fans certainly thoughts so.
I’m melting guys. This Date. Yesssses #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/M9JOF5fR58— Siphiwe Moyo (@SiphiweMoyo) December 30, 2018
library date #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/qygCNaAzWi— Reshoketswe ledwaba (@shoxled) December 30, 2018
Finally date my family 2018 got the coupling right. Love it when things come together #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/o7TGtYOwWG— abigail mufamadi (@swartblommer) December 30, 2018
Library dates thats a power couple #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/htClctGWrz— hydraulic mkhulu (@cybersniper1) December 30, 2018
The date was actually perfect #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wbNLFItVDN— Balekane✨ (@Bale_ram8) December 30, 2018