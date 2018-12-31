'Don’t forget your visa to Mabopane' –Five lit moments from #DMF

After a few entertaining and drama-filled interviews with those close to potential dates, viewers think bachelor Tebatso may have found Mrs Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.

The dude went through the most as he was interrogated and met some really interesting characters who had Twitter in stitches.

Here were some of the highlights from the show:

One way ticket to Mabopane please

One of the friends of a contestant, Naledi had everyone scratching their heads in confusion when she mistakenly thought that Mabopane near Pretoria was a foreign country.

Yes, sis, we know that it is far to Mabopane but we don't need a visa just yet.