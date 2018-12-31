Karlien van Jaarsveld on her baby's health challenges: Her little body lost a lot of blood

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld's one-year-old daughter, Elah has been discharged from hospital and is stable for the moment.

Karlien had to cancel three shows in Stilbaai, Langebaan and Herolds Bay over the weekend to fly back to Joburg to be with her little girl, who had to be rushed to hospital.

"I hope you will understand that my first priority will always be my children and that this is the only reason why I am cancelling these shows. I have to be with her. Please forgive me."

On Monday morning the singer explained in a lengthy Instagram post that Elah suffered from a condition called portal vein thrombosis, which causes a blood clot to form in the portal vein, which transports blood to the liver from the intestines.

The blockage causes severe bleeding and hypertension.

"It started bleeding a few days back, causing her to vomit blood. Her little body lost a lot of blood and she needed a blood transfusion."

Karlien explained that Elah had been using blood pressure medication since she was seven months old and that she would have to undergo major surgery in the new year to help the condition.

"God knows what He is doing and we trust Him. Elah is really the kindest girl I've ever seen, it breaks my heart to see what she's going through."

The singer thanked fans for the support and prayers.