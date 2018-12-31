Karlien van Jaarsveld on her baby's health challenges: Her little body lost a lot of blood
Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld's one-year-old daughter, Elah has been discharged from hospital and is stable for the moment.
Karlien had to cancel three shows in Stilbaai, Langebaan and Herolds Bay over the weekend to fly back to Joburg to be with her little girl, who had to be rushed to hospital.
"I hope you will understand that my first priority will always be my children and that this is the only reason why I am cancelling these shows. I have to be with her. Please forgive me."
On Monday morning the singer explained in a lengthy Instagram post that Elah suffered from a condition called portal vein thrombosis, which causes a blood clot to form in the portal vein, which transports blood to the liver from the intestines.
The blockage causes severe bleeding and hypertension.
"It started bleeding a few days back, causing her to vomit blood. Her little body lost a lot of blood and she needed a blood transfusion."
Karlien explained that Elah had been using blood pressure medication since she was seven months old and that she would have to undergo major surgery in the new year to help the condition.
"God knows what He is doing and we trust Him. Elah is really the kindest girl I've ever seen, it breaks my heart to see what she's going through."
The singer thanked fans for the support and prayers.
Dankie vir elke persoon wat saam ons bid vir Elah! Elah is vandag ontslaan🙌🏻 Elah het ‘n bloedklont in haar Portal vein, hulle noem dit Portal vein Thrombosis. Dit veroosaak hipertensie / hoë-bloedruk in die are in haar slukderm en magie, wat later esophageal en gastric varices (bloed sakkies) vorm. Dit het begin bloei ‘n paar dae terug, wat veroorsaak dat sy bloed opgooi en haar magie bloed werk, die Dr. kon help om die bloeding te stop, so sy is stabiel vir nou. Haar klein lyfie het heelwat bloed verloor, en sy moes ‘n bloedoortapping kry. (DANKIE AAN ALMAL WAT SO GETROU BLOEDSKENK🙌🏻) Die kanse dat die are weer kan begin bloei is maar ongelukkig groot. Sy gebruik bloeddruk medikasie al van 7 maande oud af om die simptome te onderdruk totdat sy groot genoeg is vir die operasie, wat lyk my vroeg in die nuwe jaar sal gebeur. Ons het gehoop dat sy die operasie sal vryspring omdat dit so groot prosedure is. Die Dr. bypass die vernoude/geblokte portal vein met n shunt(‘n ander aar), wat hy uit haar nek uit kry. God weet waarmee Hy besig is en ons vertrou Hom. Elah is regtig die vriendelikste dogtertjie wat ek al ooit gesien het, dit breek my hart om te sien wat sy deurgaan. Sy staan in die bruid vir ons as ‘n hoë Terebinte boom, wat ‘n skuilplek word van die geregtigheid van God. Sy staan in ‘n posisie waar Dawid ook teenoor Goliat gestaan het in die vallei van Elah, wat beteken as sy die klip slinger en die vyand oorwin, haal sy ‘n hele volk uit ballingskap uit. Haar roeping is groot en ons glo dat sy daarin sal loop. (Ek het ‘n tyd terug ‘n lering daaroor gegee, wat ek dalk later sal deel - die erfdeel met sy grense) Elah mamma bid dat ook die wat dinge in onkunde uitspreek rus sal vind onder jou Terebint se skadu, en dat daar ook vir hulle genesing sal wees. God is goed🙌🏻❤️🌈 Ons is trots op jou Elah jys sterker as wat ek kan verstaan 🌈