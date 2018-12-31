Our youth don't need role models like Robbie Malinga Jnr

In June it seemed like the whole year would be dominated by talk of Robbie Malinga's son, who was blowing up social media and making headlines for his extravagant lifestyle and extreme confidence.

We should have known that it would only last until the end of school holidays.

But as calls for him to get a reality show gained momentum I thought it was the last thing Mzansi's youth needed...

It's been just under a month since I got a text message from a close friend, the message in all caps read: "GO LOOK AT ROBBIE MALINGA'S INSTAGRAM PAGE!" What followed was many more text messages and social media posts from those in the industry who had worked with the late producer and many who had not. All of them wanting to know "what the hell was going on?".

Robbie Malinga's son, Robbie Malinga junior aka Rob Mali aka Mr 'It's too much', has taken the whole of Mzansi on a roller coaster ride in the weeks after he took over his late dad's page unexpectedly. But as the ride speeds up towards a reality show deal, I am feeling a little sick and want to get off.

The big concern for many who saw Rob Mali's takeover was that he was filling his "humble and respectful" father's social media page with what they called "boastful" pictures of riches and luxury brands.

They complained that he was making a mockery of his father's legacy and trying to profit off his old man's work by just inheriting his thousands of 97,000 strong followers.

Rob Mali was vocal in his response to the criticism, suggesting in interviews that his father approved of his lifestyle and that any criticism was disrespectful to him and his fledgling career as a rapper.