WATCH | LOL! A girl took her shot with Robbie Malinga and won

Robbie Malinga is inundated with requests from girls and the star finally gave into a request when he came to the TshisaLIVE offices for an interview

The son of famous music producer Robbie Malinga, sat down with TshisaLIVE in August to address some of the mean tweets he receives.

The teenager became the talk of social media streets after he started posting pictures and videos about his expensive lifestyle on his father’s Instagram account, just months after dad’s death.

Robbie hit back at all the critics who dragged him for doing so and also shrugged off all negativity from the haters.

But one of the most surprising moments was when he read a tweet from a girl wanting to apply for the position of his bae.

Rob Maley said he wanted to be her boyfriend too and promised to start the process there in the DMs.

Cava: