WATCH | Miss Africa 2018's hair catches alight during crowning
A video of Miss Africa 2018, Dorcas Kasinde's hair erupting in flames during her crowning moment went viral over the weekend.
The pageant took place last Thursday night in Cross River Star in Nigeria, where Dorcas who represented Congo beat other beauty queens from across the continent to the title.
The glitzy event was hosted by Mzansi's very own Bonang Matheba.
A video of Dorcas' hair catching on fire as the crown was placed on her head made its way onto social media over the weekend.
SHOCKING MOMENT | Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde's hair goes up in Flames right after being Crowned as Miss Africa 2018. #MissAfrica #MissCongo #Pageanthology101 #PageantPressSociety pic.twitter.com/bLe7yjNBOq— Pageanthology 101 (@Pgeanthology101) December 29, 2018
Winner of Miss Africa 2018 engulfed in flames seconds after winning as her hair catches fire https://t.co/2nCzYfcyIj pic.twitter.com/3aVaKC30PY— The Amed Post (@theamedpost) December 29, 2018
Video: Yikes: Miss Congo's Hair Goes up In Flames As Soon As She Was Announced Winner Of Miss Africa 2018! - https://t.co/Uowvig9t9z via @Worldstar pic.twitter.com/UTLCpXcdEQ— Djswauvea (@djswauvea) December 29, 2018
Shortly after the, erm, awkward incident Dorcas shared a video letting fans know she was good.
Pageant organisers also shared pictures of her at the Calabar Carnival the next day.
Stepping into #CalabarCarnival like...Reigning #MissAfrica2018Calabar Queen Dorcas Kasinde is with Cross @crossriverstate Governor Ben Ayade & his wife Linda Ayade pic.twitter.com/mbRRwVUwNV— Miss Africa (@MissAfrica_2018) December 28, 2018
#CalabarCarnival was officially opened today! And our new Queen Dorcas Kasinde made an appearance, flanked by @crossriverstate Gorvenor Ben Ayade, his wife Linda Ayade and Senator Florence Ita Giwa. pic.twitter.com/JOEKKloMR7— Miss Africa (@MissAfrica_2018) December 28, 2018