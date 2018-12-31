WATCH | Miss Africa 2018's hair catches alight during crowning

A video of Miss Africa 2018, Dorcas Kasinde's hair erupting in flames during her crowning moment went viral over the weekend.

The pageant took place last Thursday night in Cross River Star in Nigeria, where Dorcas who represented Congo beat other beauty queens from across the continent to the title.

The glitzy event was hosted by Mzansi's very own Bonang Matheba.

A video of Dorcas' hair catching on fire as the crown was placed on her head made its way onto social media over the weekend.