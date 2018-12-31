Winnie Ntshaba: I want to enter 2019 sober and with God

Actress Winnie Ntshaba told TshisaLIVE about her plans for 2019. While she certainly won't be making resolutions, she does want more joy in her life.

She said she wants to celebrate life and bury the dark days that were triggered by the death of her mom.

TshisaLIVE asked the actress about her plans.

TshisaLIVE: Resolutions or nah?

Winnie Ntshaba: I don’t make resolutions

TL: What do you want to change in your life in 2019?

WN: In my life I would like to me more discerning as I seem to trust people that don’t deserve to be trusted. If you say you come with good intentions, I take your word for it… that has been my struggle.

TL: What would you like to see change in SA in 2019?

WN: In 2019, I would like to see South Africa become a space for all to live in peacefully. As a nation let us build and support one another. Stop the hate and let us be a nation that puts God first - even in schools - let us bring back prayer so that our learners have the fear of the lord.

TL: Hungover on January 1 or going for a run?

WN: On January 1 I will definitely not be hungover, but I will not go for a run either. I will be at a crossover service at Loveway Church. I have decided to enter into the new year sober and at church

TL: What do you want to leave behind in 2018?

WN: 2018 was a year full of ups and downs. I cried a lot alone,missing my mom who passed away in 2017 November. I had days that were dark and I want to leave those behind and be able to celebrate life.