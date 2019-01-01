TshisaLIVE

DJ Cleo: I want to be a full-time dad because money doesn't raise kids

01 January 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Cleo wants to leave the kak behind in 2018.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

Veteran producer DJ Cleo’s 2019  resolution is to do more community uplifting projects. He spoke to TshisaLIVE about leaving the 'kak' behind in 2018 and finding more joy in 2019.

TshisaLIVE: Resolutions or nah?

Cleo: I want to do more community uplifting projects. I want to be a full time father because money doesn’t raise kids. I also want to grow my sports business and buy a soccer team.

TL: What do you want to change in your life in 2019?

Cleo: Nothing. My life is as God planned it.

TL: What would you like to see change in SA in 2019?

Cleo: I would like to see more jobs being created and crime brought down. We need to have accountable leaders. The mess at the top is trickling down to all levels.

TL: Hungover on January 1 or going for a run?

Cleo: I will be going to gym and then planning my fiancé's birthday, which is on January 2.

TL: What do you want to leave behind in 2018?

Cleo: The kak

