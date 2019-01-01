Marah Louw focusing on books during TV break
Marah Louw may have virtually disappeared from screens for a while, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy plotting her next move. In fact, she told us in late 2018 that she was getting ready to pounce on the bestsellers list.
Marah, who left The Queen under a cloud early in 2018, has been recovering from a hip replacement operation and working on her writing.
She told TshisaLIVE that she was on a sabbatical to get her thoughts clear and prepare for her next move.
"I never plan these things. They just happen. I am writing at the moment. Scripts and all kinds of things. I am on a sabbatical and putting myself to me. I think I have been bitten by the writing bug. It is therapeutic."
Marah released her autobiography, It's Me, Marah, in 2017 but the star said she didn't want the pressure of thinking her writings would become her next book.
"I am writing all kinds of thing, not necessarily a new book. I am just writing my thoughts and experiences and if it becomes something, that is great."
She said she was in no rush to get back on screens and was taking it a moment at a time.
"I hope, God willing, that I will start to do my own thing soon and not rely on others to hire me. I think I am at the age where waiting for the phone to ring is past me. I am not a kid anymore, I can't play kiddies games anymore."