Marah Louw focusing on books during TV break

Marah Louw may have virtually disappeared from screens for a while, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy plotting her next move. In fact, she told us in late 2018 that she was getting ready to pounce on the bestsellers list.

Marah, who left The Queen under a cloud early in 2018, has been recovering from a hip replacement operation and working on her writing.

She told TshisaLIVE that she was on a sabbatical to get her thoughts clear and prepare for her next move.

"I never plan these things. They just happen. I am writing at the moment. Scripts and all kinds of things. I am on a sabbatical and putting myself to me. I think I have been bitten by the writing bug. It is therapeutic."