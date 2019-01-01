Robbie Malinga says haters must be left in 2018
Robbie Malinga Jnr has had on helluva year. There's no doubt about that. And yeah, as one of the guys who gets the most hate on social, it's understandable that he wants trolls and haters to stay behind in 2018.
TshisaLIVE spoke to Robbie about his 2019 plans.
TshisaLIVE: Resolutions or nah?
Robbie Malinga: No, there are new year resolutions. I’m just living right now - that’s how life is supposed to be. You must live. You can’t just plan life, sometimes life plans itself for you. So just live and pray.
TL: What do you want to change in your life?
RM: I just want to elevate, basically, in some way or in some field. I want to elevate to be a better person.
TL: What would you like to see change in SA in 2019?
RM: There’s lot that goes to waste and we need better platforms so that talent can be scouted better.
TL: Hungover on January 1 or going for a run?
RM: I will definitely be going for a run because I’m only 17. I feel 2019 is going to be a very good year for me because all good things are coming my way.
TL: What do you want to leave behind in 2018?
RM: Haters must be left behind 2018, please. Amen.