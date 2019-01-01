Robbie Malinga says haters must be left in 2018

TL: What do you want to change in your life?

RM: I just want to elevate, basically, in some way or in some field. I want to elevate to be a better person.

TL: What would you like to see change in SA in 2019?

RM: There’s lot that goes to waste and we need better platforms so that talent can be scouted better.

TL: Hungover on January 1 or going for a run?

RM: I will definitely be going for a run because I’m only 17. I feel 2019 is going to be a very good year for me because all good things are coming my way.

TL: What do you want to leave behind in 2018?

RM: Haters must be left behind 2018, please. Amen.