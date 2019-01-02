TshisaLIVE

DJ Shimza on sponsors being attracted to 'big names'

He does have a working strategy for his One Man show

02 January 2019 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Shimza scored a residency in Ibiza.
DJ Shimza scored a residency in Ibiza.
Image: Supplied

While DJ Shimza would love to create a platform for up and coming musicians, it's difficult because sponsors tend to pay for "big names". 

The DJ, whose career spans over a decade will be celebrated the 10th anniversary of his his One Man show on Christmas day for charity. He explained to TshisaLIVE that one of the biggest lessons he learnt over the years was that people paid for the big names.

"The model is people pay for the big names. At the end of the day we want to sell a product that people will want to go and say. It's all good and well to want to put upcoming artists on the lineup but the model says people pay and buy tickets for the big names.  We want to get the masses there and then introduce those we can introduce at that point.

Shimza has done well for himself, even establishing his name internationally in places like Ibiza.

The DJ shared his pride at how his One Man concert has stayed consistent for a decade and how he was proud of the artists that have also grown with it like Cassper Nyovest.

"Like the first time Cassper performed at my show he was asking me to perform and I put him on. Years later, he’s a star in his own right and now we have to pay him lots of money to perform.”

