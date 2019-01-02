DJ Shimza on sponsors being attracted to 'big names'

While DJ Shimza would love to create a platform for up and coming musicians, it's difficult because sponsors tend to pay for "big names".

The DJ, whose career spans over a decade will be celebrated the 10th anniversary of his his One Man show on Christmas day for charity. He explained to TshisaLIVE that one of the biggest lessons he learnt over the years was that people paid for the big names.

"The model is people pay for the big names. At the end of the day we want to sell a product that people will want to go and say. It's all good and well to want to put upcoming artists on the lineup but the model says people pay and buy tickets for the big names. We want to get the masses there and then introduce those we can introduce at that point.