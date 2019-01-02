TshisaLIVE

'Emoyeni' is more than just about witchcraft

02 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thishiwe Ziqubu was one of the brains behind 'Emoyeni .
Thishiwe Ziqubu brought flames to TV when she introduced Mzansi to the spirit realm in Emoyeni .

The four-part television mini-series documented how the world of spirits directly interacts with the ordinary world. 

It featured four stand-alone films where troubled individuals underwent other worldly experiences that defy logic and propel them towards major transformation.

But it wasn't only about the witchcraft, as fans of the show were treated to stunning visuals and serious lessons about life and morality.

One of the most heartbreaking episodes was about a cynical alcoholic who battles with the loss of his daughter. The episode deals with grief and perceptions of reality, as he battles with distinguishing reality from illusion upon meeting a child prophetess.

In other words, it was deep AF!

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
