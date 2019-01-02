TshisaLIVE

Fifi Cooper: There are many hard days, but I just want to make my son proud

02 January 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fifi Cooper opens up about the difficulties of the industry and working to make her son proud.
Fifi Cooper opens up about the difficulties of the industry and working to make her son proud.
Image: Via Fifi Cooper's Instagram

Award-winning rapper Fifi Cooper has BEEN going through the most over the last two years and often thought about giving up on her music career. She told TshisaLIVE that it was the thought of her son kept her going.

Fifi's former label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, served her with a court interdict in 2017, preventing her from performing the songs she had recorded before leaving the label several months earlier.

The issue was solved in July, with the intervention of the EFF, but Fifi said the months between the interdict and a resolution were some of the darkest of her life.

She decided to send her son back to her mother in Mahikeng while she tried to keep her head above water in Johannesburg.

"In that moment, I felt it was the best thing to do. I didn't know what was happening, if I would be able to sort it out (the dispute with the record label). I just didn't want him to see me cry. I had to be strong for him. There were many dark days. I could have given up a few times but I thought of what I needed to do to look after him and I just wanted to make him proud."

Fifi said she visited her father's grave several times during that period to plead for him to help her and said she often left confident feeling like he wouldn't let her down.

"When he died I think that was one of the darkest days of my life. I just didn't know how to deal with it, so even when this thing with my record label happened it didn't hit me as hard. I think that was why I had the confidence that whatever happened, I would be able to get through it."

She said that she was grateful for those close to her Mahikeng who supported her.

"I think that is one of the good things about Maftown. We all stick together and you know that people have your back. There is a lot of talent coming from Maftown and a lot of competition but there is that one thing that really brings us together."

Fifi Cooper: Being independent is really rough

Fifi says there is a freedom in being an independent artist but the struggles are also real.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet

"It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician), he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown now without him," says Fifi Cooper.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Fifi Cooper on refusing to do sexual favours to get ahead in the game

"The biggest challenge is working with guys who expect something from me. It is a challenge that nearly every woman goes through in the industry."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Female rappers boldly staking their claim on SA's music scene

From Rouge to Moozlie, the local queens of rap are succeeding in a genre dominated by men who've made a fortune degrading women in their songs
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Cava these celeb houses TshisaLIVE
  2. A TIMELINE: More speculation Pearl Thusi & NBA star Serge Ibaka are an item TshisaLIVE
  3. OPINION | Our youth don't need role models like Robbie Malinga Jnr TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh. Yoh. Yoh! Is this Connie & Shona Ferguson's home? TshisaLIVE
  5. FINALLY | Cassper gives us a full view of that mansion - and fans were there ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X