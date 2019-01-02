Fifi Cooper: There are many hard days, but I just want to make my son proud

She decided to send her son back to her mother in Mahikeng while she tried to keep her head above water in Johannesburg.

"In that moment, I felt it was the best thing to do. I didn't know what was happening, if I would be able to sort it out (the dispute with the record label). I just didn't want him to see me cry. I had to be strong for him. There were many dark days. I could have given up a few times but I thought of what I needed to do to look after him and I just wanted to make him proud."

Fifi said she visited her father's grave several times during that period to plead for him to help her and said she often left confident feeling like he wouldn't let her down.

"When he died I think that was one of the darkest days of my life. I just didn't know how to deal with it, so even when this thing with my record label happened it didn't hit me as hard. I think that was why I had the confidence that whatever happened, I would be able to get through it."

She said that she was grateful for those close to her Mahikeng who supported her.

"I think that is one of the good things about Maftown. We all stick together and you know that people have your back. There is a lot of talent coming from Maftown and a lot of competition but there is that one thing that really brings us together."