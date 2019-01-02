Here's why Tony Kgoroge says retirement is not an option for artists

When art is your life, there’s no plan to ever part with it and that is actor and producer’s Tony Kgoroge reality, every day, all day.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, he compared an artist’s devotion to their craft to that of a criminal.

“Artists don’t retire, they are criminals. Criminals, they take time off, but they never retire,” Tony said.

The veteran actor said retirement was a concept that he, as an artist, was not willing to embrace. To him, he said, it would be like dying.

“As an artist you never retire, even if you can be old, it’s part of your DNA. It’s like saying you must stop eating, you simply can’t just stop. You never stop being creative and the only thing that will take any artist or creative out of misery is them doing art. So even if I feel I am old, I can always decide to write a play or star in one.”