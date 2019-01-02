Here's why Tony Kgoroge says retirement is not an option for artists
The actor believes art is their DNA
When art is your life, there’s no plan to ever part with it and that is actor and producer’s Tony Kgoroge reality, every day, all day.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE, he compared an artist’s devotion to their craft to that of a criminal.
“Artists don’t retire, they are criminals. Criminals, they take time off, but they never retire,” Tony said.
The veteran actor said retirement was a concept that he, as an artist, was not willing to embrace. To him, he said, it would be like dying.
“As an artist you never retire, even if you can be old, it’s part of your DNA. It’s like saying you must stop eating, you simply can’t just stop. You never stop being creative and the only thing that will take any artist or creative out of misery is them doing art. So even if I feel I am old, I can always decide to write a play or star in one.”
Tony said he believed the creative in him would always find ways to express himself in art, even if he’s off the small screen. He explained that art is his life.
Tony also said that he could spot the creative spark in his kids and although, in an ideal world, he’d rather they take a different route, he knows that his only duty is to ensure that he empowers them to achieve whatever they wish.
“I will empower my kids in every way possible, academically, artistically, creatively, financially and everything in between as long as they are happy. That is the best thing you can do for a child.