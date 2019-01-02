'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss
AKA once again caused a stir on social media after hitting the Fact Durban Rocks New Year's Eve event in an outfit apparently worth more than R410,000.
The rapper shared the price tag for the outfit after he was criticised for not respecting his fans with his get up at the show.
The fan took to Twitter to complain about AKA's lack of style and suggested he was either disrespectful or "too wasted".
Cava the outfit:
AKA told the fan that he didn't care about his opinions and listed the pieces of his outfit, from a pair of Versace sneakers to a Rolex watch.
Versace sneakers- R20,000
G-Star jeans- R8,000
Chinatown Market sweater- R10,000
Rolex Oyster Perpetual datejust- R110,000
Rolex Oyster perpetual datejust big face bust down - R250,000
Gold chain - R12,000
Versace sneakers. 20k. G star jeans. 8k. Chinatown Market sweater. 10k. Rolex Oyster Perpetual datejust. 110k(left wrist) Rolex Oyster perpetual datejust big face bust down(250k) thin ass gold chain(12k) ... kiss my ass attitude.... priceless. https://t.co/ergLBJrOMi— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 1, 2019
The rapper then went for the feels and called out the fan's own fashion sense.
Look at your own avatar. How are you giving me style advice? ... like how fam?!?! ... you’re wearing a tank top from Markhams and tweeting from android. 😫 https://t.co/NipFF8ICKu— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 1, 2019
Fans were split over whether to defend AKA or join in the criticism of the star's fashion.
Next time you think before questioning the Bhove! Uyezwa???? pic.twitter.com/HBMGQcvZ35— MyMotherIsEverthing❤ (@DeezyFlipSA) January 1, 2019
Are you one of those people who dresses terribly and defends themselves by saying it's expensive?— SPIRIT ✊ (@Spha_Madondo) January 1, 2019
Nantsi ke le outfit that can buy me a house #R410000😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mLZqWLMBZ6— 🖤🤯😈Sweet Pyscho🤸♂️🌼🙏🏽 (@AviweEvioler) January 1, 2019
Kiss my ass attitude Priceless.......Bova 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Pzdz3mTiEm— Tonolee (@Tonolee2) January 1, 2019
😂😂 kahle mega, he's just a kid!!!! pic.twitter.com/VKs9OjEzk8— Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) January 1, 2019