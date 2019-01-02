TshisaLIVE

'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss

02 January 2019 - 09:47 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA performed at DJ Tira's Fact Durban Rocks New Year's Eve concert.
Image: AKA/ Instagram

AKA once again caused a stir on social media after hitting the Fact Durban Rocks New Year's Eve event in an outfit apparently worth more than R410,000.

The rapper shared the price tag for the outfit after he was criticised for not respecting his fans with his get up at the show.

The fan took to Twitter to complain about AKA's lack of style and suggested he was either disrespectful or "too wasted".

Cava the outfit:

AKA told the fan that he didn't care about his opinions and listed the pieces of his outfit, from a pair of Versace sneakers to a Rolex watch. 

Versace sneakers- R20,000

G-Star jeans- R8,000

Chinatown Market sweater- R10,000

Rolex Oyster Perpetual datejust- R110,000

Rolex Oyster perpetual datejust big face bust down - R250,000

Gold chain - R12,000

The rapper then went for the feels and called out the fan's own fashion sense.

Fans were split over whether to defend AKA or join in the criticism of the star's fashion. 

