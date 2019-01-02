'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss

AKA once again caused a stir on social media after hitting the Fact Durban Rocks New Year's Eve event in an outfit apparently worth more than R410,000.

The rapper shared the price tag for the outfit after he was criticised for not respecting his fans with his get up at the show.

The fan took to Twitter to complain about AKA's lack of style and suggested he was either disrespectful or "too wasted".

Cava the outfit: