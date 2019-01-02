TshisaLIVE

How polygamist Musa Mseleku stole the show in 2018

02 January 2019 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
The Mseleku's are still winning the TV game.
The Mseleku's are still winning the TV game.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku and his wives again stole the reality show game, this time bringing viewers closer into their homes and to how they navigate their polygamous lifestyle.

Despite some questions around polygamy, Musa said he saw it as a lifestyle to save the traditional family. He said it's about restoring traditional values and honouring women.

Musa Mseleku: Polygamy is for the family, not to cure weaknesses

The reality show star says that too many men are doing it wrong.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

One of his wives, MaKhumalo said that she believed it was normal for good wives to compromise.  She received criticism from fans for always being "happy" and "putting on a show for the cameras" but she denied this.

MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

MaKhumalo shares the secret to being a great and happy wife... even in a polygamy
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

In April, Musa expressed his wish to have a fifth wife to his family and even had a criteria that he was looking for. Musa said she must be a dreamer and the other wives must accept her, or she's a no-go.

Musa Mseleku wants wife no. 5 & we have his wish list!

Could you be the one worthy of the wife number 5 slot in the Mseleku household?
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Musa also claimed to have healing powers, but Twitter took shots after MaKhumalo revealed she couldn't have children. Musa said he had healed people before, but that MaKhumalo's ability to have children was also up to God.

Musa Mseleku on why he didn't become a sangoma or prophet

Musa Mseleku won't use his healing gift to make cash.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Will 2019 bring a new addition to the household? Well, that's certainly what some fans are expecting.

Most read

  1. Cava these celeb houses TshisaLIVE
  2. A TIMELINE: More speculation Pearl Thusi & NBA star Serge Ibaka are an item TshisaLIVE
  3. OPINION | Our youth don't need role models like Robbie Malinga Jnr TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh. Yoh. Yoh! Is this Connie & Shona Ferguson's home? TshisaLIVE
  5. FINALLY | Cassper gives us a full view of that mansion - and fans were there ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X