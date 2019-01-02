How polygamist Musa Mseleku stole the show in 2018
Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku and his wives again stole the reality show game, this time bringing viewers closer into their homes and to how they navigate their polygamous lifestyle.
Despite some questions around polygamy, Musa said he saw it as a lifestyle to save the traditional family. He said it's about restoring traditional values and honouring women.
One of his wives, MaKhumalo said that she believed it was normal for good wives to compromise. She received criticism from fans for always being "happy" and "putting on a show for the cameras" but she denied this.
In April, Musa expressed his wish to have a fifth wife to his family and even had a criteria that he was looking for. Musa said she must be a dreamer and the other wives must accept her, or she's a no-go.
Musa also claimed to have healing powers, but Twitter took shots after MaKhumalo revealed she couldn't have children. Musa said he had healed people before, but that MaKhumalo's ability to have children was also up to God.
Will 2019 bring a new addition to the household? Well, that's certainly what some fans are expecting.