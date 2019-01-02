TshisaLIVE

Kanye insists on dragging that MAGA cap into 2019 & fans are totes over it!

02 January 2019 - 10:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Kanye West wore his MAGA cap to a visit with US President Donald Trump last year.
Fans are once again standing in line to cancel Kanye West after he made it clear that his Make America Great Again cap is going to be prominent feature in 2019.  

There was so much hope for the new year until Kanye warmed up his Twitter fingers on Tuesday and wrote a sermon about the power of his hat.

As many of us were making resolutions for the next year, Kanye was tweeting his undying love for Donald Trump and once again claimed that the world wouldn't control or program him.

Kanye then made a resolution of his own: to perform with his hat on.

He explained that the power of the hat was that it allowed him to do what he wants without being questioned.

Fans called BS on Kanye's comments and weren't afraid to let him have it in the comments section.

They lambasted him for wearing the hat and also accused him of being out of touch with reality and the people around him.

