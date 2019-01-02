Kanye insists on dragging that MAGA cap into 2019 & fans are totes over it!

Fans are once again standing in line to cancel Kanye West after he made it clear that his Make America Great Again cap is going to be prominent feature in 2019.

There was so much hope for the new year until Kanye warmed up his Twitter fingers on Tuesday and wrote a sermon about the power of his hat.

As many of us were making resolutions for the next year, Kanye was tweeting his undying love for Donald Trump and once again claimed that the world wouldn't control or program him.