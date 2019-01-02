Kanye insists on dragging that MAGA cap into 2019 & fans are totes over it!
Fans are once again standing in line to cancel Kanye West after he made it clear that his Make America Great Again cap is going to be prominent feature in 2019.
There was so much hope for the new year until Kanye warmed up his Twitter fingers on Tuesday and wrote a sermon about the power of his hat.
As many of us were making resolutions for the next year, Kanye was tweeting his undying love for Donald Trump and once again claimed that the world wouldn't control or program him.
Kanye then made a resolution of his own: to perform with his hat on.
He explained that the power of the hat was that it allowed him to do what he wants without being questioned.
One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black— ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019
Fans called BS on Kanye's comments and weren't afraid to let him have it in the comments section.
They lambasted him for wearing the hat and also accused him of being out of touch with reality and the people around him.
Please get back on your medication regime man. It's sad to watch this— prayformojo (@MichaelSeanB) January 2, 2019
Bro im From SA. We as black people dont give a fuck about you anymore you have no impact on us since you sold your black and white ass to Trump. To us you are like a white man's new slave. You are like a rotten potatoe among black people you need to be taken out quickly— PMG_FINANCIAL_INSTITUTE 📈📚📊📉💰💰 (@PMG_Financial) January 2, 2019
Also... youre a “christian” but no one will program you? .... RIGHTTTT pic.twitter.com/cokeIdr8tg— SLVDR GEO (@SLVDR_GEO) January 1, 2019