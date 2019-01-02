'Please Step In' teaches Twitter a valuable lesson: Don’t fight your in-laws

Fans of Mzansi Magic's reality show Please Step In were on the edge of their seats on Monday when David turned to Sis Angie for help in getting his wife and family to get along.

Malume said his mother and sister had waged war against his makoti Daphney and he was caught in the crossfire.

The situation wasn't helped by the fact that David and Daphney live with his family.

From accusations of not bathing to hitting other people's children, it was a mess. But it got worse for fans when David said that he married Daphney to be a helper.

Sis Angie suggested that the two sides try to get along but many disagreed with her, saying that the couple were the only ones that had a say in their marriage.

Viewers agreed that the in-laws should stay out of the marriage.