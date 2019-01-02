'Please Step In' teaches Twitter a valuable lesson: Don’t fight your in-laws
Fans of Mzansi Magic's reality show Please Step In were on the edge of their seats on Monday when David turned to Sis Angie for help in getting his wife and family to get along.
Malume said his mother and sister had waged war against his makoti Daphney and he was caught in the crossfire.
The situation wasn't helped by the fact that David and Daphney live with his family.
From accusations of not bathing to hitting other people's children, it was a mess. But it got worse for fans when David said that he married Daphney to be a helper.
Sis Angie suggested that the two sides try to get along but many disagreed with her, saying that the couple were the only ones that had a say in their marriage.
Viewers agreed that the in-laws should stay out of the marriage.
Soon Twitter was flooded with memes and messages in reaction to the drama and urged baby girl to get the heck out of that home!
Little advice ladies, you don't fight in-laws or exs or side chicks, fight ur wimp, if he is not improving, then u know he ain't it. #PleaseStepIn— Mamacita (@MamacitaVDM) January 1, 2019
I don’t follow🤔....Is this why you marry women? 🤨🧐😐 #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/fyblcpQ81e— IG: BohlokwaMatlosa (@BohlokwaMatlosa) January 1, 2019
My sister in law CANNOT give me no tips on how to handle my husband, the same way i dont tell my lovely makoti how to handle my brother. In fact, i ONLY mind my business when it comes to their marriage, my sis in law should kindly do the same. Angie is wrong #PleaseStepIn— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) January 1, 2019
Daphney is too beautiful for this nonsense #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/KkvLxzPRit— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) January 1, 2019
If you allow your siblings/family to disrespect me, I'm out... No negotiations there... A partner with no back bone is the worst thing ever.. We are ALL accountable for building the 'family union'... #PleaseStepIn— Nondi Mpila (@nondimpila) January 1, 2019
Mam Angie naye hhayi she's missing a point. Abo Aunty abangashadanga are mostly a problem......... It's 2019 shadani man #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/IGDV9a9jpp— Mduduzi Hadebe 🇿🇦™ (@macmonate) January 1, 2019
#PleaseStepIn— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) January 1, 2019
But being a wife in a black family isn't easy. You have to be the one to respect, Kumele wehlele ngenzantsi wena, Kumele unganaki izinto, no matter how much they hurt you. It all starts with you. It's like you have to be a wife first before you are human. pic.twitter.com/Am33Zm1yAg
#PleaseStepIn— Nelisiwe Msomi (@NeliMsomi) January 1, 2019
"I married her to be my helper." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/USU2zsBRDh
#pleasestepin if I was Daphney, I wouldn't take David back. He cares more about that round sister of his. 🚮 marrying someone to be your unpaid helper🚮 sies!!! pic.twitter.com/hwzwmqXPlY— Golden Rose💕 (@Brown_Gxrl) January 1, 2019
#PleaseStepIn "I married her so she could be my helper"— LisaFaith (@AnelisaFaith_) January 1, 2019
Kwangaske ndife 😨 pic.twitter.com/4wRikxgWnU