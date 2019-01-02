Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at the tribalism debate that has erupted in the wake of him winning the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year title.

Kaybee’s hit single Banomoya won the prestigious award ahead of King Monada’s Malwedhe.

It may have only been the results for Ukhozi FM listeners but it nearly shut down the internet in reaction.

Soon tweeps accused the award’s judges of tribalism and claimed that no Limpopo artist would be allowed to win at a Zulu radio station.