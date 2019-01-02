Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory
Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at the tribalism debate that has erupted in the wake of him winning the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year title.
Kaybee’s hit single Banomoya won the prestigious award ahead of King Monada’s Malwedhe.
It may have only been the results for Ukhozi FM listeners but it nearly shut down the internet in reaction.
Soon tweeps accused the award’s judges of tribalism and claimed that no Limpopo artist would be allowed to win at a Zulu radio station.
Tribalism rule mzantsi, this nation is broken. Clearly zulus think like they're ruling SA. I don't understand why this guy Kaybee make Noise of #SongOfTheYear that don't get paid...— Victor Rihlampfu My Birthday Month 15 Jan (@VictorRihlampfu) January 1, 2019
Must be awkward to be a Zulu & EFF follower at this time. Currently it's the Zulu people's fault that a Limpopo artist lost to a Free State artist for #SongOfTheYear. If their leadership isn't provoking the Zulu King, their twitter war lords be taking cheap shots at Zulus.— Sphelele, The Elder of Villages (@FreemanNgcobo) January 1, 2019
If I were #KingMonada's Mom I would plead with him to congratulate the new winner just to stick it into the backward tribalists minute brains and separate himself from their amoeba mentality— Mandisa Mashego (@MandisaMashego) January 1, 2019
Even music boss Arthur Mafokate joined the debate, calling for a stop to tribalism.
He laid the blame squarely on politicians and event organisers.
I cautioned against this Tribalism when it started, sorry to say it, but politicians played a role in this. They started booking us according to our birth places. It’s sad, that it is now dividing our beloved Music Industry. #PleaseStopTribalismInTheMusicIndustry #SongOfTheYear— Arthur Mafokate (@ArthurMafokate) January 1, 2019
Prince Kaybee moved to squash any suggestions of favouritism and took to Twitter to address his fans on the win.
He said that he was not Zulu and there was no publicity stunts to promote the song.
Kaybee gave props to King Monada but defended his right to win the award.
I don’t understand how #SongOfTheYear is about tribalism🤷🏾♂️. 1st of all I’m nt Zulu. I work very hard, no gimmicks, no hype but pure MUSIC! I love King Monada and his different style but unfortunately I won. Lets Celebrate together as a Country. I LOVE YOU LIMPOPO ❤️— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 1, 2019