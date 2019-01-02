TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory

02 January 2019 - 11:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee has defended his Song of the Year win.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at the tribalism debate that has erupted in the wake of him winning the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year title.

Kaybee’s hit single Banomoya won the prestigious award ahead of King Monada’s Malwedhe.

It may have only been the results for Ukhozi FM listeners but it nearly shut down the internet in reaction.

Soon tweeps accused the award’s judges of tribalism and claimed that no Limpopo artist would be allowed to win at a Zulu radio station.

Even music boss Arthur Mafokate joined the debate, calling for a stop to tribalism.

He laid the blame squarely on politicians and event organisers.

Prince Kaybee moved to squash any suggestions of favouritism and took to Twitter to address his fans on the win.

He said that he was not Zulu and there was no publicity stunts to promote the song.

Kaybee gave props to King Monada but defended his right to win the award.

