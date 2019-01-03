'Do not hurt yourselves' says Netflix as blindfold #BirdBoxchallenge trends
Netflix has cautioned fans about the Bird Box challenge as many fans have resorted to blindfolding themselves in line with the theme of the movie.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
Bird Box mania has has taken the internet by storm since the sci-fi thriller premiered in late December, with many jumping on the hype.
Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force drives society to commit suicide. Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, sets out on a blindfolded journey to safety with her two children, named Girl and Boy.
The characters are blindfolded to protect themselves against an evil presence that prompts them to commit suicide should they remove the blindfold.
Directed by Susanne Bier, the movie is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.
In the spirit of Bird Box, fans are sharing videos of themselves blindfolded pretending to be characters in the movie.
Netflix expressed concern that the challenge could lead to harm and cautioned fans to avoid it. One of the videos shows a toddler running into a wall while blindfolded.
Y'all doing this #Birdbox Challenge? pic.twitter.com/Yjx86Ex55f— FireMadeFlesh (@FleshFire) December 27, 2018
Bird Box Challenge #Netflix #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/wVY2wFraWj— Laugh With Larante (@LaranteNoble) December 26, 2018
This is it for the #birdbox challenge😂😂😂😂😂— Nakayenga. (@ontheQueenlevel) December 27, 2018
How "Beyoncé" giggled sent me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hmpWrHgUdy
Yet another internet challenge— EHA News (@eha_news) January 3, 2019
Netflix's latest hit 'Bird Box' inspired some people to do things in blindfolds. Netflix even issued a warning on Twitter: ''PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE'' pic.twitter.com/DWwSwLR71q