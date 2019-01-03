Here's 5 reasons why everyone loved Skeem Saam's Leshole in 2018

2018 has to be the year that Skeem Saam's Leshole cemented his place as one of the key characters on Mzansi TV in a storyline that saw him survive Listeria to finding love.

The character, played by actor Thabo Mkhabela, took viewers of the popular soapie on a rollercoaster of emotions and often found himself on the Twitter trends lists for the things he was going through.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thabo said that he was blown away by the response to his character and predicted that it would become an iconic character that defined him like Connie Ferguson's character Karabo on Generations.

""I don't like thinking about the future too much but I think I will always be Leshole. The character will stick with me for the rest of my life - long after I have left Skeem Saam. Something like Karabo. People just like him so much."

Here are just some of the things that happened to Leshole in 2018 that won him a place in our hearts.

He survived listeria

The great listeria outbreak rocked Mzansi, killing more than 203 people. The ST6 strain of listeria was found in Tiger Brands Polokwane's processed meat factory at the start of 2018 and led to a recall of products including polony.

So imagine the nation's shock when they turned on their TV to see Leshole chowing polony.

Luckily he survived...