Last year was all about land...let's see what 2019 has in store

2018 is over so we can't say we going to get the land this year but looking back we've made so much progress that it is starting to look like a real possibility.

Thanks to the EFF that was at the forefront doing the things, the conversations around land redistributions in SA and everyone got involved, including your faves.

On social media, land became our daily bread with good reason and for the first time in a long time even your celebs had no time to be "politically correct" and they also shared their opinions.

These include Ntsiki Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana and Cassper Nyovest amongst others.

However the following celebs took it a bit further... because what speaks louder than words? Action!

Shaka Madida already has land and he's just over 12 months old.

Nandi didn't even say anything fam... she just did the things that would ensure generational wealth in her family, while we were busy tweeting #bringbacktheland.

She bought her one-year-old son land.