Moonchild: 'We need to talk about sex for the children’s sake'

Moonchild Sanelly has left Mzansi shook many times in 2018 by the her unfiltered and often blatant comments about sex.

Moonchild has been dubbed as sexually liberated by her fans and inappropriate and obsessed with sex by those who don’t understand what she stands for. But, speaking to TshisaLIVE, she explained that there was a deeper logic behind Moonchild.

"I am about representing everyone that has sex and part of that is helping the children know what is inappropriate for adults to do to them. If a child gets violated, they have to know that they have a voice. It's about liberating children.Children are so awesome because they see the truth. They don't see bums on display, they see a body. I want them to know that when an older uncle says certain things, it's wrong. I want them to be vocal.”