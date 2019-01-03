TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai oozes sauce in single booty picture

03 January 2019 - 09:38 By Jessica Levitt
Dear 2019, thank you in advance for Nadia.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Listen, you know you are winning at life when a single booty picture has the ability to get close on 30,000 double taps.

Ja, 30,000.

Nadia Nakai has continued to live sexy and dish up the sauce in 2019 and clearly her fans are here for it.

This one picture got all the love.

Ja, she posted these too. So we're blessed with the best.

If this is what 2019 looks like, we're ready.

View this post on Instagram

🍷 📷 @kari_sekati

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

