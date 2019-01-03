Thickleeyonce is at the forefront of a fight that's bigger than her

Listen, when you're trying on clothes this year I need you to remember Thickleeyonce, because your chubby teenage girls need you to channel a Thickleeyonce-like positivity when they go into that fitting room.

In 2018, more than ever, the photographer and plus-size model Lesego 'Thickleeyonce' Legobane stepped into the spotlight because of her "positivity". It should paint a vivid picture of the kind of world we live, where a plus girl's positivity and love for her body is something to write home about!

Thickleeyonce has had to defend why she loves herself so much, she's been accused of hating the other girls by loving herself more and she's been told her #selflove post are attention stunts.

The opinion piece below was just one of the discussions she became the centre of. Because she dared to stand up for the plus sized woman and make sure her voice was not drowned.

Read this opinion piece with that in mind...

So I used to hate my boobs in high school.

I was one of those that had a cleavage in high school that would make most women die with envy. As you might've guessed, I don't belong to the 34C bra size category.

When we all realised the difference between a basic bra, sport's bra and lingerie, we started saving our pocket money so we could go shopping at the end of the month for great looking bras.

Only one issue: There was NEVER any cute bras I could afford in a size bigger than 34C.

This is just one struggle. I grew up, shed some weight (still got above average size boobs though) but I know the struggle of not finding sizes in anything when you are a bigger girl.

With that said, I want to just say, all women with big boobs know that Thickleeyonce had a point when she took to Twitter on Tuesday to talk about her struggles as a thick woman who wants to be fashionable.