2018: The year Bonang and AKA dissolved the beam couple status
04 January 2019 - 10:00
2018 was definitely a yo-yo but the relationship between AKA and Bonang Matheba was it's own rollercoaster.
SO much has happened, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all of it.
Break-up stunts, expensive bags, loved-up moments, splits over Twitter, songs, reality shows, trash talks. Ja, even we're out of breath.
So, here's a recap of what happened to the beam couple in 2018.
AKA announced the split, but Twitter called BS.
AKA said he would never reveal details
AKA speaks about how he wronged Zinhle
B talks about dealing with a split
Then things got ugly
And fans took sides.
Meanwhile, AKA And Zinhle are sipping tea
And B is living her best single life