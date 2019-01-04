TshisaLIVE

2018: The year Bonang and AKA dissolved the beam couple status

04 January 2019 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
The beam team have split and both couldn't be happier.
Image: Via Blaq Smith on Bonang Matheba's Instagram

2018 was definitely a yo-yo but the relationship between AKA and Bonang Matheba was  it's own rollercoaster.

SO much has happened, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all of it.

Break-up stunts, expensive bags, loved-up moments, splits over Twitter, songs, reality shows, trash talks. Ja, even we're out of breath.

So, here's a recap of what happened to the beam couple in 2018.

AKA announced the split, but Twitter called BS.

AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs

For the second time this year AKA has taken to Twitter to publicly announce that he has split from Bonang Matheba. The first time was a stunt and all ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

AKA said he would never reveal details

AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole story

Several weeks after rapper AKA took to social media to claim he had broken up with media personality Bonang Matheba, the rapper has addressed their ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

AKA speaks about how he wronged Zinhle

AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong

AKA has been spilling major tea about his relationship with DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba in the past few days.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

B talks about dealing with a split

Bonang spills the tea on dating famous men and heartbreak

Bonang Matheba says dating someone famous is difficult and takes a lot of patience.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Bonang on AKA: Let me tell you how I dealt with my break-up - you cry & cry & cry

Bonang is totes speaking about AKA: "Going back? No"
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Then things got ugly

AKA: I never thought I would end up feeling so bitter about love

AKA has said that "one day the truth will come out."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

AKA drops major files on #Beyonce & the internet is a mess

Chaos. Chaos. Chaos everywhere.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Bonang on AKA: I miss nothing

AKA and Bonang's split has the whole of Mzansi reaching for the popcorn.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

And fans took sides.

Divisions deepen as Mzansi takes sides in AKA & Bonang battle

There are no grey lines here, fam.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Meanwhile, AKA And Zinhle are sipping tea

WATCH | DJ Zinhle spills the tea on the secret to co-parenting with AKA

DJ Zinhle said she and AKA have had to put aside a lot of personal things for Kairo's sake.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA

AKA says he has calmed down since the birth of Kairo.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

And B is living her best single life

Bonang gives us the tea on her new international film

Baby girl is co-producing an international film called Public Figures.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Happy 2019!

