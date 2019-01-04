DJ Sbu backtracks on saying 'racism was created by the media'

TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu aid he did not articulate himself properly.
Image: Instagram/DJ Sbu

DJ Sbu has backtracked on comments he made on Twitter where he said that 'racism was simply created and propagandized by the media.'

Sbu posted the comment on Twitter. The single tweet has since been deleted.

In full it read, "We are all ONE. We come from the same mother continent that is ALKEBULAN. Racism was simply created and propagandized by the media."

Sbu immediately got called out. He said that he did not "articulate" himself properly.

Despite the clarification from Sbu, users on Twitter were not buying it. 

Hundreds of people commented on the tweet and reposted it, even though Sbu had deleted it.

