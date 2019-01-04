TshisaLIVE

John Legend responds to R Kelly doccie participation

04 January 2019 - 12:59 By Odwa Mjo
R&B singer John Legend is among celebrities who feature in the documentary, 'Surviving R Kelly'.
John Legend is unapologetic about his decision to participate in a documentary based on R Kelly’s decades-long sexual abuse allegations.

The documentary, produced by Dream Hampton and titled Surviving R Kelly, features interviews from women who have been involved with or  allegedly sexually and physically abused by the R&B singer.

Legend is one of several celebrities who feature in the documentary. Others include talk-show host Wendy Williams and singer Sparkle.

“These survivors deserve to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice,” Legend said in a tweet. 

The documentary, which aired on Lifetime in the US on January 3 2019, is currently one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter. According to Hampton, the six-hour series features 50 interviews, including those from victims who share stories of the alleged sexual and physical abuse they encountered at the hands of R Kelly.

According to the documentary,  R Kelly has, in the past, been accused of child pornography and holding young women hostage in a sex cult. 

Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Erykah Badu are some of the big names who declined to feature in the series, according to the Chicago Tribune.

