John Legend responds to R Kelly doccie participation
John Legend is unapologetic about his decision to participate in a documentary based on R Kelly’s decades-long sexual abuse allegations.
To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019
The documentary, produced by Dream Hampton and titled Surviving R Kelly, features interviews from women who have been involved with or allegedly sexually and physically abused by the R&B singer.
Legend is one of several celebrities who feature in the documentary. Others include talk-show host Wendy Williams and singer Sparkle.
“These survivors deserve to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice,” Legend said in a tweet.
The documentary, which aired on Lifetime in the US on January 3 2019, is currently one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter. According to Hampton, the six-hour series features 50 interviews, including those from victims who share stories of the alleged sexual and physical abuse they encountered at the hands of R Kelly.
According to the documentary, R Kelly has, in the past, been accused of child pornography and holding young women hostage in a sex cult.
Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Erykah Badu are some of the big names who declined to feature in the series, according to the Chicago Tribune.