Kwesta: I don't think I'm especially humble, I just think I know who I am

Over a decade later, Kwesta is not only one of the most consistent hitmakers to come out of Mzansi, he’s also considered one of the most humble artists by young musicians in the industry.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Kwesta said he didn’t believe he was “especially" humble - it is just who he is, combined with good home training.

"I don't think I'm especially humble. I just think I know who I am. Kwesta is not Senzo. I’ve tried merge the two because I never want to get to a point where I need to pretend to be someone else. However, Kwesta is a part of Senzo not the other around. So he has no choice but to have the same home training and how I was raised.”

Kwesta said his humility may also have something to do with the fact that he believes his mother would “whoop his a**” if he ever acted up.

“I think my mom would still give me a big whoop a** if I ever got a big head,” he joked.