Malcolm X sure earned his status of The People's Blesser in 2018
Businessman Malcolm X dishes out cash almost as easy as giving candy to a kid.
His giving attitude has seen him labelled The People's Blesser with those who have been fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of his cash applauding him.
Even though he shares his cash with those who catch his attention, only one person has his heart. She goes by the name of Stella and she is a fashion designer.
"We are doing very well and are hoping to get married by the end of next year. We thought maybe this year but there has been a lot to do, business wise, and so we're super busy," he told TshisaLIVE last year.
"It took me five years to win her over. I bought her flowers and did everything I could to try convince her that I really wanted to be with her. We even went for a weekend away at Zimbali to get to know each other".