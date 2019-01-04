TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X sure earned his status of The People's Blesser in 2018

04 January 2019 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Malcolm X is The People's Blesser, fam.
Image: Instagram/ Malcolm X

Businessman Malcolm X dishes out cash almost as easy as giving candy to a kid.

His giving attitude has seen him labelled The People's Blesser with those who have been fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of his cash applauding him.

WATCH | Malcolm X gave this KZN family R10,000 to fix their home

Malcolm X has struck again to give back to those in need.
3 months ago

Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream with bread

"The people who are mocking her are not offering to help her," said Malcolm X.
4 months ago

I don’t see myself as a blesser, says 'money giving' Malcolm X

Malcolm X does not consider himself a blesser even though he's constantly handing out stacks of cash.
4 months ago

Even though he shares his cash with those who catch his attention, only one person has his heart. She goes by the name of Stella and she is a fashion designer.

"We are doing very well and are hoping to get married by the end of next year. We thought maybe this year but there has been a lot to do, business wise, and so we're super busy," he told TshisaLIVE last year.

"It took me five years to win her over. I bought her flowers and did everything I could to try convince her that I really wanted to be with her. We even went for a weekend away at Zimbali to get to know each other".

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

The People's Blesser opens up about the queen of his heart.
4 months ago

University warns of people 'with bad intentions' after Malcolm X's late night visit

Malcolm says he will be handing out money in the day from now on.
3 months ago

