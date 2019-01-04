WATCH | 3 of our fave videos of kids dancing that made out whole 2018!
If there's one thing we should know by now, it is that children are the future.
These kids - who sure look like stars in the making - gave us such warm feels with their dance attempts, that we couldn't help but smile all the way into 2019.
That time we all learnt that Elvis Presley may have died, but he also multiplied...
A video of an eight-year-old Kempton Park schoolboy dancing has gone viral, with over 300,000 views so far.
Joshua Ziervogel is a student at Laerskool Van RiebeeckPark Primary and was the lead in a school production. His performance to Redfoo's Juicy Wiggle has drawn major applause, with many comparing his dance moves to Elvis.
Die enetjie het die show gesteel by REVUE 2018. Laerskool Van Riebeeckpark se Jnr Revue. Semi Finale vanaand. Te blerrie cute!!!Posted by Frans Swart on Friday, 24 August 2018
This lil cutie pie proved that you can gwara gwara to anything really
After we watched from the sidelines for ages as the gwara gwara took over the world, we were convinced that it should be declared the dance of the country.
But it was Joyous Celebration gospel artist Sibusiso Desmond Mthembu, famously known as SbuNoah, who opened our eyes to the dance being a perfect fit for gospel music. He shared a clip of primary school kids breaking down to his latest single, Wenzile.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s this week’s winner of the #yadlalincekuchallenge!!! My babies!!! If this doesn’t put a smile on your face, mntase ufile, check yourself 😂😂😂 Remember to post your #yadlalincekuchallenge video and remember to tag #Wenzile #Malibongwe #Yadlalicekuchallenge, and let’s get the world dancing while praising God at the same time. Are you brave enough? 😂😂😂
That E'froo E'E'froo vosho moment was too hilarious!
Sometimes in Mzansi kuba tense'nyana, but then clips like the one you're about to see, really is a sight for sore eyes and might even make your day.
Okay, so it won't fix the expropriation of land without compensation tension and the exchange rate, but the attempts by this group of little girls to sing Tipcee's iScathulo featuring Busiswa, DJ Tira & Distruction Boyz is super cute!