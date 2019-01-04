TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 3 of our fave videos of kids dancing that made out whole 2018!

04 January 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
There's nothing that says happiness like happy kids dancing.
Image: iStock / Gordana jovanovic

If there's one thing we should know by now, it is that children are the future. 

These kids - who sure look like stars in the making - gave us such warm feels with their dance attempts, that we couldn't help but smile all the way into 2019.

That time we all learnt that Elvis Presley may have died, but he also multiplied...

A video of an eight-year-old Kempton Park schoolboy dancing has gone viral, with over 300,000 views so far.

Joshua Ziervogel is a student at Laerskool Van RiebeeckPark Primary and was the lead in a school production. His performance to Redfoo's Juicy Wiggle has drawn major applause, with many comparing his dance moves to Elvis.

WATCH | Kempton Park kid goes viral with Elvis dance moves

Move over dancers, this kid has got them moves.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Die enetjie het die show gesteel by REVUE 2018. Laerskool Van Riebeeckpark se Jnr Revue. Semi Finale vanaand. Te blerrie cute!!!

Posted by Frans Swart on Friday, 24 August 2018

This lil cutie pie proved that you can gwara gwara to anything really

After we watched from the sidelines for ages as the gwara gwara took over the world, we were convinced that it should be declared the dance of the country.

But it was Joyous Celebration gospel artist Sibusiso Desmond Mthembu, famously known as SbuNoah, who opened our eyes to the dance being a perfect fit for gospel music. He shared a clip of primary school kids breaking down to his latest single, Wenzile.

WATCH | It's possible! Kids show us how to do the gwara gwara to gospel

Here's proof that you can gwara gwara to almost any music, including gospel
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

That E'froo E'E'froo vosho moment was too hilarious!

Sometimes in Mzansi kuba tense'nyana, but then clips like the one you're about to see, really is a sight for sore eyes and might even make your day.

Okay, so it won't fix the expropriation of land without compensation tension and the exchange rate, but the attempts by this group of little girls to sing  Tipcee's iScathulo featuring Busiswa, DJ Tira & Distruction Boyz is super cute!

WATCH | This may be the cutest Vosho you'll ever see #Struu

This video is too cute and shout out that teacher for giving those kids Vosho lessons.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
View this post on Instagram

Thatha Afro 😂 Sashi Scathulo! Vosho Vosho!!!

A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on

