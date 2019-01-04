WATCH | Why Rowlene chose Nasty C: He understands me like nobody else does

Rowlene Bosman has BEEN on the come up, so it was no surprise when she signed to Nasty C's Tall Racks record label in 2018.

The songstress is planning an even bigger 2019 and told TshisaLIVE that international fame and a spot on the Coachellla line-up are where she's headed.

Sis has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Teelaman, A-Reece and Riky Rick.

But she chose Nasty C's label because dude was focused AF and they were in the same lane.

"We are friends before anything else and he understands me like nobody else does. I won't say that he found me, but he was one of the people that has been pushing me. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. We are all a family at Tall Racks and push each other."

Cava the full interview below.