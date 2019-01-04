TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Why Rowlene chose Nasty C: He understands me like nobody else does

04 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Getting to know Rowlene Bosman.
Getting to know Rowlene Bosman.
Image: Instagram/ Rowlene Bosman

Rowlene Bosman has BEEN on the come up, so it was no surprise when she signed to Nasty C's Tall Racks record label in 2018.

The songstress is planning an even bigger 2019 and told TshisaLIVE that international fame and a spot on the Coachellla line-up are where she's headed.

Sis has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Teelaman, A-Reece and Riky Rick.

But she chose Nasty C's label because dude was focused AF and they were in the same lane.

"We are friends before anything else and he understands me like nobody else does. I won't say that he found me, but he was one of the people that has been pushing me. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. We are all a family at Tall Racks and push each other."

Cava the full interview below.

Tellaman breaks his silence on 'love triangle' DM

Muso claims he was hacked and said the girls "deserve way better".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours

Rowlene says she needs a guy that can keep up with her.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Nasty C's protégé Rowlene: People have got me all wrong

"I need people to know that I am here to stay. I'm not going anywhere."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter not impressed with Pearl Thusi's 'just be trash' new year's video TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. No more beef? AKA thanks Julius Malema for 'hosting' him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X