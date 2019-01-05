AKA & Zinhle owns the co-parenting game
Remember that time AKA and DJ Zinhle had public spats? Fam, it seems like a lifetime ago.
In 2018 the couple put their differences aside and focussed on being the best parents, that they could be together.
And they gave fans an inside look at their new peaceful life: Drinking tequilas, supporting each other at big events and speaking positively about each other during interviews.
The truce has not gone unnoticed by fans who give the pair kudos for leaving the beef in the past and opting for a friendly way forward.