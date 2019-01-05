TshisaLIVE

AKA & Zinhle owns the co-parenting game

05 January 2019 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
AKA and DJ ZInhle had the rumour mill in overdrive after a snap of them hugging went viral.
AKA and DJ ZInhle had the rumour mill in overdrive after a snap of them hugging went viral.
Image: Via Twitter

Remember that time AKA and DJ Zinhle had public spats? Fam, it seems like a lifetime ago.

In 2018 the couple put their differences aside and focussed on being the best parents, that they could be together. 

And they gave fans an inside look at their new peaceful life: Drinking tequilas, supporting each other at big events and speaking positively about each other during interviews.

The truce has not gone unnoticed by fans who give the pair kudos for leaving the beef in the past and opting for a friendly way forward.

WATCH | DJ Zinhle spills the tea on the secret to co-parenting with AKA

DJ Zinhle said she and AKA have had to put aside a lot of personal things for Kairo's sake.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle on AKA: We were so good together, we made sense

AKA and Zinhle are reportedly back together.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA

AKA says he has calmed down since the birth of Kairo.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Twitter drags DJ Zinhle over 'cosy' AKA snap & rumour mill goes crazy

DJ Zinhle hit back at rumours that she's back with AKA.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X