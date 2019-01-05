Ereng 2018 mo ngwaneng? 10 popular phrases that blew up

South Africans are a creative bunch especially when it comes to language and these popular phrases are all the proof you need.

If none of these phrases remind you of someone or something that happened this year, then you haven't been in SA. The gift of having 11 official languages (and many other languages) is that it allows us to be as expressive as we want.

At any given moment, the meaning of a word can change in the Mzansi vocabulary and on any random day, a phrase or a word can go from being unknown to being the thing to say.

Here are some of the phrases that are sure to remind you of 2018 for years to come.

"Ereng mo ngwaneng" - Mzansi

Direct translation would be "what is it saying to the child" but that makes no sense, so use it when you want to say "how's that going for you" or something along those lines.

*inserts shrug*

"O tlo ntena wena very soon" - Julius Malema

This phrase means you are about to annoy me but if somebody like Juju says it and looks annoyed it means you are about to get your a** whooped.

*don't say we didn't warn ya!*