WATCH | Kwesta came & vurvai'd everybody WITHOUT an album

05 January 2019 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kwesta released another summer banger for Mzansi called Vurvai.
Image: Instagram/Kwesta

Can you believe it's been two years since Kwesta dropped Dakar II?

Yep... we know you just went to Google to confirm because it seems like he's given us five more albums since then.

That just goes to show how well the rapper has maintained presence.

In 2018, Kwesta gifted Mzansi with hit-after-hit almost making fans forget that he hasn't given us any new project since 2016.

His international collabos, including his hugely popular track, Spirit with Wale and his features on other people's songs such Mlindo's Macala have made sure the world doesn't forget that Kwesta is here.

His latest jam, Vurvai was certified a December jam by Twitter the minute they heard the first note.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE Kwesta said he wasn't obsessed with chucking out album after album, instead his focus was on making timeless music so that no matter how long he takes to release an album, Mzansi is never short of a Kwesta "masterpiece."

"It's been two years since I dropped an album. The thing is I am always working on music, I have so much music it's crazy! I go to studio almost every day but an album for me is not just a bunch of songs put together. It's a certain moment in time that's captured."

Watch the hot seat session he had with TshisaLIVE below:

