WATCH | Where does Malcolm X get his money? He clears the air

Businessman Malcolm X has given away more than R4-million to people in need and told TshisaLIVE that he is not going to stop, despite calls for the Hawks and NPA to investigate the source of his income.

Malcolm sat down with TshisaLIVE to speak about his life and philanthropy. He claimed that people had tried to pressure authorities into investigating his businesses to find the source of his wealth.

Upon a clear check, the source of my money is very clear.

"I am the president of Malcolm X consulting MXC. I am also the president of 1651 consulting. Not all the money I give away is my money. Some of the money is from people who say' Look here. Please send me your banking details because I want to assist you. I want to help you.'"