Biggest lesson to remember from the Jackie vs Bassie saga

Biggest social media lesson from 2018? You can't just tweet whatever you want and get away with it, especially when you are implicating the high and mighty aka people that have money and time to teach you a lesson.

Class is in session... take out the note books.

Okay so we know that Twitter has created the illusion that no one can hold you accountable for the things you tweet right. With all the trolls roaming the Twitter streets, everyone just says whatever they want because "who on earth has time to police other people?" Right? Wrong.

Last year Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo had time on their hands and they took Bare author Jackie Phamotse to court over her tweets.

Jackie sent Twitter into a frenzy with claims that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly caught in a gay sex tape. Even though Jackie did not name anyone in the Twitter post, speculation spread like wild fire, with Basetsana and Romeo's names being thrown into the fiasco.

Basetsana and Romeo released a joint statement, labeling the allegations "salacious" and the trio headed to court.