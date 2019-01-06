TshisaLIVE

Four actors who are also passionate about music

06 January 2019 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Mvelase released Sthingthing last year.
Lerato Mvelase released Sthingthing last year.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Mvelase

In addition to Boity adding rapper to her long list of skills, some of your fave actors also decided to make 2018 the year to explore their other talents, such as singing.

As far as having great vocals go, it is really simple, you either can or can't sing. However with the evolution of music and the introduction of genres there's never been a better time to "test" your singing skills.

Lucky for us the following actors-come-singers really have the vocals!

Zola Nombona

Not only did Zola impress us with her dance skills on Dancing with the Stars, she also introduced us to the musician in her and we must say, she sounds good.

"I’m so excited that I Like It is finally out for people to enjoy. Doing this song was a very fun process and organic process. I absolutely love the beat and the fun theme of the song."

LISTEN | Actress Zola Nombona displays her vocals in house track

Zola Nombona has decided to step out of her comfort zone.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Nicholas Nkuna

Former Skeem Saam actor who also goes after Nick Soul, has one of the most soulful voices we've heard. He released Therapy last year.

Lerato Mvelase

Lerato, who popular more as an actress, gave us a Dezemba jam to get down to in 2018.

Actress Lerato Mvelase takes on house music with new song Themba

Actress Lerato Mvelase is finally ready to introduce Mzansi to her music after announcing last year she would be releasing new sounds.  Speaking to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Oh and then there's Khaya Dladla

Khaya aka Uzalo's GC told TshisaLIVE that he's been sitting on music he recorded but hasn't released out of "fear" that it will be drowned by gqom.

“Yeah. I sing. I come from musical theatre. My entire career stems from theatre where you often need to sing, dance and act. So my music is resurfacing and I had to rework it because I’ve been so nervous to let it go.”

Khaya Dladla is working on his music & we have the deets!

Will it be gqom, soul or house? There's also a song sang in Hindi...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

While were are still waiting for the single, his alter-ego has been giving us some "music".

Yes, we know, we know, LOL! He promised us that Khaya sings way better that Gold Diva!

View this post on Instagram

"Unfaithful" #Golddiva

A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on

WATCH | Lerato Mvelase's Ma Winnie monologue will leave you broken

Her pain is so visible as Ma Winnie, it will haunt you.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

WATCH | The Ncese micro-film that was directed by Nomzamo Mbatha

The story in the Ncese music video unfolds beautifully.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'People go find muti to make sure that others don't succeed' - Nay Maps

Nay Maps is a true believer of own lane, own pace and doesn't understand why comparison reigns supreme in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Nakhane album brings him 'empathy' to heal old wound

Nakhane Touré’s latest album has helped him come to terms with his estranged father.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato K hits back at questions over why black men didn't help her in alleged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X