Four actors who are also passionate about music
In addition to Boity adding rapper to her long list of skills, some of your fave actors also decided to make 2018 the year to explore their other talents, such as singing.
As far as having great vocals go, it is really simple, you either can or can't sing. However with the evolution of music and the introduction of genres there's never been a better time to "test" your singing skills.
Lucky for us the following actors-come-singers really have the vocals!
Zola Nombona
Not only did Zola impress us with her dance skills on Dancing with the Stars, she also introduced us to the musician in her and we must say, she sounds good.
"I’m so excited that I Like It is finally out for people to enjoy. Doing this song was a very fun process and organic process. I absolutely love the beat and the fun theme of the song."
Nicholas Nkuna
Former Skeem Saam actor who also goes after Nick Soul, has one of the most soulful voices we've heard. He released Therapy last year.
Lerato Mvelase
Lerato, who popular more as an actress, gave us a Dezemba jam to get down to in 2018.
Oh and then there's Khaya Dladla
Khaya aka Uzalo's GC told TshisaLIVE that he's been sitting on music he recorded but hasn't released out of "fear" that it will be drowned by gqom.
“Yeah. I sing. I come from musical theatre. My entire career stems from theatre where you often need to sing, dance and act. So my music is resurfacing and I had to rework it because I’ve been so nervous to let it go.”
While were are still waiting for the single, his alter-ego has been giving us some "music".
Yes, we know, we know, LOL! He promised us that Khaya sings way better that Gold Diva!