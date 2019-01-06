Four actors who are also passionate about music

In addition to Boity adding rapper to her long list of skills, some of your fave actors also decided to make 2018 the year to explore their other talents, such as singing.

As far as having great vocals go, it is really simple, you either can or can't sing. However with the evolution of music and the introduction of genres there's never been a better time to "test" your singing skills.

Lucky for us the following actors-come-singers really have the vocals!

Zola Nombona

Not only did Zola impress us with her dance skills on Dancing with the Stars, she also introduced us to the musician in her and we must say, she sounds good.

"I’m so excited that I Like It is finally out for people to enjoy. Doing this song was a very fun process and organic process. I absolutely love the beat and the fun theme of the song."